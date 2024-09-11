Dynacor Group Inc (TSX-DNG) (Dynacor or the Corporation) has distinguished itself by reaching the 27th position on the TSX30 2024 ranking, which recognizes the 30 best-performing companies over a three-year period on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada.

"We are proud to announce that Dynacor Group has been listed on the TSX30 2024. This important achievement in Dynacor's history recognizes the growth of our company over the past few years," said Jean Martineau, President and CEO of Dynacor.

According to Mr. Martineau, joining the TSX30 2024 not only underscores the value Dynacor offers its shareholders, but also recognizes the commitment, determination and resilience of the corporation's employees, who adapt and thrive in changing and volatile markets.

"We will continue to drive our strategic vision, with dedication and integrity, and deliver exceptional value to our shareholders. In addition, we will continue to support sustainability initiatives with shared value with our stakeholders," said Dynacor's President and CEO.

Over the past three years (June 30, 2021 June 30, 2024), Dynacor has enjoyed exceptional growth, with a 136% increase in share price and a 101% increase in market capitalization over the same period.

Importance of the TSX30 2024 list

The TSX30 2024 companies represent a combined market capitalization of US$380 billion, an increase of over 50% (US$210 billion) in just three years, demonstrating the significant value creation of large TSX-listed companies for the Canadian economy.

This ranking, established since 2019, shows that investors are increasingly focusing on value investing, with a preference for companies with strong cash flows and reliable dividends. This trend reflects the appeal of stable, cash-generating companies in a volatile market.

The TSX30 2024 is dominated by three sectors: oil gas, industrial products services and mining, which account for 25 of the 30 issuers on the list. This significant representation reflects the interdependent nature of these industries and their ongoing contributions to Canada's economic development.

Veta Dorada

Through its subsidiary Veta Dorada, Dynacor now ranks among Peru's top 10 gold producers.

https://money.tmx.com/en/tsx30

ABOUT DYNACOR

Dynacor is a dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. At present, Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department.

The corporation intends to expand its processing operations in other jurisdictions as well.

Dynacor produces environmentally and socially responsible gold through its PX IMPACT® gold program. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors pay a small premium to our customer and strategic partner for this PX IMPACT® gold. The premium provides direct investment to develop health and education projects for our artisanal and small-scale miner's communities.

Dynacor is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

Shares Outstanding: 36,404,506

Website: http://www.dynacor.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/DynacorGold

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240911554563/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Dynacor Group Inc.

T: 514-393-9000 #232

E: investors@dynacor.com