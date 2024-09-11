CallTower and Nuvias UC Launch Alliance in EMEA

CallTower has joined forces with Nuvias UC to transform how cloud communications are distributed across the EMEA marketplace.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / CallTower, a global leader in delivering unified communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions, including ones for Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, and Zoom, is thrilled to announce its worldwide wholesale partnership initiative with Nuvias UC, a high-value distributor of innovative technology solutions. By leveraging Nuvias UC's extensive market reach and expertise in the EMEA region, CallTower is poised to expand its footprint and drive long-term revenue growth.

Nuvias UC, known for its strong presence across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, will play a crucial role in distributing CallTower's state-of-the-art communications solutions to a broader audience. This collaboration will enable businesses in the region to access CallTower's suite of services, designed to enhance productivity and streamline communication.

"This partnership with Nuvias UC is a testament to our EMEA team's innovative approach and unwavering commitment to achieving strategic goals," said CallTower CRO William Rubio. "We are excited to take this step forward, as it aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver cutting-edge communication solutions to businesses worldwide."

Wayne Gratton, CCO at Nuvias UC, commented: "CallTower is revolutionizing unified communications by providing businesses with flexible, scalable, and secure calling solutions across popular platforms like Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, and Zoom. At Nuvias UC, we are thrilled to enhance our portfolio with CallTower's advanced communication tools, which enable us to deliver end-to-end solutions that meet the evolving demands of our customers."

Paul Holden, CallTower's VP of Sales EMEA, added, "Nuvias UC powered by CallTower is a key strategic milestone in our CallTower EMEA go-to-market strategy empowering Nuvias UC channels with global voice on the best-of-breed industry platforms."?

The "Crawl, Walk, Run" porting strategy employed by CallTower is pivotal to this initiative, as it underscores CallTower's systematic approach to market expansion, ensuring robust and sustainable growth. This strategy allows CallTower to carefully assess and penetrate new markets with a measured approach, providing tailored solutions that cater to local business needs.

As CallTower continues to expand its global reach, the partnership with Nuvias UC embodies the company's dedication to forging meaningful alliances that drive mutual success and enrich the customer experience.

About CallTower

Transforming how we connect across the globe! Dive into the future of global communication with CallTower, where the forefront of innovation meets the vast expanse of connectivity. CallTower is revolutionizing communications through cutting-edge technology. CallTower delivers seamless MS Teams, Zoom, and Webex voice solutions elevated by the integration of AI technology, comprehensive contact center solutions and one-click failover, marking a significant milestone in the communication landscape.

Since its establishment in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class cloud communications (unified communications, contact center and collaboration) solutions provider, catering to the needs of expanding businesses globally. CallTower offers and supports cutting-edge solutions such as Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, MS Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCP, Zoom Phone, Zoom (BYOB), and a range of contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

About Nuvias UC

Nuvias UC focuses on enabling innovative unified communications, collaboration, and cloud-based voice and video services. We make it easy for our partners to meet the needs of their customers by supporting the onboarding, deployment, and maintenance of top-tier UC solutions. Nuvias UC is part of the Rigby Group PLC, a family-owned multinational service-based holding company, with operations in 20 countries and over 8,000 employees across EMEA.

