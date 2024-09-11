Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2024) - Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR) (OTCQX: FDMIF) (FSE: 9DL0) ("Founders" or the "Company") announces drill core assay results from its fully-funded 2024 drill program at the Antino Gold Project ("Antino" or the "Project") in southeastern Suriname. The Company reports new high-grade, gold-bearing structures in eastward step-out and extends the Froyo Gold Zone ("Froyo") 500 metres (m) north. This new mineralization connects through the historical artisanal mining pit known as 'Cupcake'. Founders' diamond drilling now delineates ~1,400 m of high-grade gold mineralization at Froyo (Figure 1).

Highlights

Froyo strike length increases by 500 m; results include multiple high-grade intercepts Three main zones in drill hole 24GG015 including: 5.0 m of 14.09 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) from 274.0 m 15.0 m of 3.51 g/t Au from 173.0 m 7.0 m of 3.64 g/t Au from 243.0 m Drill hole 24CU006 intercepts 7.0 m of 3.46 g/t Au from 107.0 m



Multiple broad, gold-bearing shears in latest eastward step-out at Froyo including: 14.0 m of 2.91 g/t Au from 56.0 m (24FR080) 24.0 m of 1.60 g/t Au from 183.0 m (24FR081)



President & CEO Colin Padget commented, "With a drill-defined footprint that is 500 metres longer and 100 metres wider, the Froyo zone has almost doubled from two months ago. The recent growth further highlights the robust nature of the gold system at Antino and the property's potential to host world-class gold deposits."

Padget continued, "Beyond Froyo and Upper Antino, our Phase 1 drill program at Buese is nearly complete and we look forward to sharing those results later this month once we have the remaining outstanding assays back. Lastly, Lower Antino work has advanced quickly with drilling underway, and we are soon to begin an auger and trenching program at Lawa."

Connecting Ginger, Cupcake and Froyo Gold Zones

The results from drillholes 24FR080, 24FR081, and 24GG015 occur within a key structural junction between the historical Cupcake pit and the Froyo Gold Zone. There is now demonstrable geological continuity of the gold mineralization between these two historical mining areas (Figure 1). Drill results from 24CU001-006 occur within and along strike of Cupcake and represent the northernmost drill-defined gold mineralization to date. Founders' technical team now recognizes that the Ginger, Cupcake and Froyo zones comprise connected parts of a single larger mineralized corridor that hosts multiple, high-grade shear zones spanning a combined strike length of at least ~1,400 m.

Donut Phase 2 Drilling

Founders intends to do a second phase of drilling at the Donut target area to further expand upon the strong results in the initial drill program including 19.0 m of 14.23 g/t Au (23DO007) and 45.0 m of 2.16 g/t Au (23DO006). The Donut target exhibits both low grade, bulk tonnage style mineralization and a high-grade shear component occurring along the margins of a mineralized intrusive body. The Company successfully discovered two dominant shear structures while also demonstrating the continuity of mineralization at depth and along strike. We expect this drilling to further extend and better define the intrusive body hosting mineralization. Phase 2 at Donut is expected to begin in Q4 2024.

Figure 1: Upper Antino Plan Map with Drillhole Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7574/222985_c0e81ed91496f831_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Subvertical Section of Froyo Zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7574/222985_c0e81ed91496f831_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Oblique View & Long-Section of Upper Antino Drilling by Founders Metals to Date

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7574/222985_c0e81ed91496f831_003full.jpg

Table 1: Assay Results

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core Length* (m) Au (g/t) 24FR081 103.00 112.00 9.00 0.50 and 134.00 141.00 7.00 2.27 and 183.00 207.00 24.00 1.60 and 250.00 252.00 2.00 1.69 24FR080 56.00 70.00 14.00 2.91 24FR079 23.10 29.10 6.00 1.16 24FR078 71.10 74.10 3.00 1.05 24FR077 51.60 54.60 3.00 1.50 and 218.00 220.00 2.00 7.04 and 310.00 315.00 5.00 0.77 24GG015 103.00 107.00 4.00 0.94 and 144.00 147.00 3.00 1.21 and 173.00 188.00 15.00 3.51 and 243.00 250.00 7.00 3.64 and 274.00 279.00 5.00 14.09 24GG014 3.60 14.10 10.50 0.40 and 32.10 44.10 12.00 1.18 and 132.00 139.00 7.00 0.62 and 197.00 198.00 1.00 33.47 and 245.00 247.00 2.00 3.08 24GG012 140.10 143.10 3.00 0.48 24GG011 268.00 271.00 3.00 0.48 24GG010 157.00 162.00 5.00 0.80 24GG009 198.00 205.00 7.00 0.66 24GG008 149.00 153.00 4.00 4.46 and 188.00 195.00 7.00 0.75 24CU006 107.00 114.00 7.00 3.46 24CU005





NSA 24CU004 121.00 131.00 10.00 1.21 incl 121.00 125.00 4.00 2.67 24CU003





NSA 24CU002 127.00 132.00 5.00 0.31 24CU001 105.00 115.00 10.00 0.42

*Intervals are estimated to represent 85% or more of true width based on current drill data

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations

Hole ID Easting* (m) Northing* (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Depth (m) 24FR081 817181.7 401382.7 206.9 250.0 -50.0 407.0 24FR080 817060.5 401468.0 170.9 250.0 -50.0 338.0 24FR079 817075.0 401384.5 182.0 250.0 -50.0 257.0 24FR078 816668.2 400877.6 226.5 60.0 -55.0 301.9 24FR077 817042.3 401261.0 202.9 250.0 -50.0 358.8 24GG015 817128.1 401333.1 200.1 250.0 -50.0 389.0 24GG014 817143.3 401233.2 165.2 250.0 -50.0 311.1 24GG012 816895.2 401273.2 225.4 262.4 -50.7 300.6 24GG011 816957.5 401328.2 230.3 259.5 -49.7 302.0 24GG010 816980.3 401205.3 191.4 232.9 -51.9 211.8 24GG009 816964.7 401238.8 199.8 237.8 -55.1 233.2 24GG008 816964.7 401238.8 199.8 236.2 -48.0 260.0 24CU006 816918.8 401658.3 160.0 84.0 -50.8 290.2 24CU005 817062.4 401727.3 157.7 88.1 -52.8 254.1 24CU004 817057.1 401727.1 157.7 253.6 -47.2 202.1 24CU003 817283.0 401559.5 162.4 268.4 -47.0 258.8 24CU002 817099.9 401556.4 157.3 268.4 -63.3 202.4 24CU001 817100.2 401556.5 157.3 268.3 -46.4 200.1

*The coordinate reference system is WGS 84, UTM zone 21N (EPSG 32621)

About Founders Metals Inc.

Founders Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on advancing the Antino Gold Project located in Suriname, South America, in the heart of the Guiana Shield. Antino is 20,000 hectares and has produced over 500,000 ounces of gold from surface and alluvial mining to date1. The Company drilled 10,000 metres in 2023 and is fully financed for drilling in 2024.

12022 Technical Report - Antino Project; Suriname, South America. K. Raffle, BSc, P. Geo & Rock Lefrançois, BSc, P.Geo.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at FILAB Suriname, a Bureau Veritas Certified Laboratory in Paramaribo, Suriname (a commercial certified laboratory under ISO 9001:2015). Samples are crushed to 75% passing 2.35 mm screen, riffle split (700 g) and pulverized to 85% passing 88 µm. Samples were analyzed using a 50 g fire assay (50 g aliquot) with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. For samples that return assay values over 10.0 grams per tonne (g/t), another cut was taken from the original pulp and fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Founders Metals inserts blanks and certified reference standards in the sample sequence for quality control. External QA-QC checks are performed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Lima, Peru (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Drill intervals with visible gold are assayed using metallic screening. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

Qualified Persons

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., an independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

