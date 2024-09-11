Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Lachender Gewinner? Warum diese Rohstoffaktie alles überstrahlen könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
11.09.2024 13:46 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Additional Mini OMXS30 Futures series (suspended for trading) (267/24)

As of September 12, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB) will
introduce additional series of the Mini OMXS30 (S30MIN) Futures contracts.
Please note that the additional series initially are for reference data purpose
only and for that reason they will not be admitted to trading (i.e. they will
be suspended for trading) until the respective series normally would have been
admitted and available for trading with a term of 3 months, in accordance with
the Quotation List. 

The following series will be introduced and initially suspended for trading:

S30MIN4L (expiry Dec 2024)

S30MIN5A (expiry Jan 2025)

S30MIN5B (expiry Feb 2025)

S30MIN5C (expiry Mar 2025)

S30MIN5D (expiry Apr 2025)

S30MIN5E (expiry May 2025)

S30MIN5F (expiry Jun 2025)

S30MIN5G (expiry Jul 2025)

S30MIN5H (expiry Aug 2025)

S30MIN5I (expiry Sep 2025)



For further information please contact your Nasdaq representative, or product
manager Tomas Körberg. 

Contact details can be found in the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1245504
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.