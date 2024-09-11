NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Additional Mini OMXS30 Futures series (suspended for trading) (267/24)

As of September 12, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB) will introduce additional series of the Mini OMXS30 (S30MIN) Futures contracts. Please note that the additional series initially are for reference data purpose only and for that reason they will not be admitted to trading (i.e. they will be suspended for trading) until the respective series normally would have been admitted and available for trading with a term of 3 months, in accordance with the Quotation List. The following series will be introduced and initially suspended for trading: S30MIN4L (expiry Dec 2024) S30MIN5A (expiry Jan 2025) S30MIN5B (expiry Feb 2025) S30MIN5C (expiry Mar 2025) S30MIN5D (expiry Apr 2025) S30MIN5E (expiry May 2025) S30MIN5F (expiry Jun 2025) S30MIN5G (expiry Jul 2025) S30MIN5H (expiry Aug 2025) S30MIN5I (expiry Sep 2025) For further information please contact your Nasdaq representative, or product manager Tomas Körberg. Contact details can be found in the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1245504