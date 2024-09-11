The "Geely Global Test Base No. 5 European Test Base" has recently been formally unveiled in Frankfurt, Germany, signaling the initialization of Geely's global development and validation system.

The European Test Base is distinguished by its exceptional vehicle tuning and testing capabilities. It has successfully forged robust partnerships with leading global automotive suppliers, including Continental, Bosch, Lear, and Schaeffler. Additionally, the base has cultivated intimate collaborative ties with esteemed automotive brands such as Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini, and Mercedes-Benz.

Spanning a global reach across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Australia, and beyond, the European Test Base is comprehensively outfitted to manage a spectrum of activities, from European-specific adaptability and functional testing to the intricate development and calibration of chassis systems, dynamic performance assessment, and adherence to stringent certification standards. This state-of-the-art facility provides robust backing for the advancement and evaluation of an array of energy models, encompassing traditional fuel, pure electric, hybrid, and methanol-powered vehicles. This infrastructure is pivotal in enhancing Geely's product versatility and testing capabilities within Europe, accelerating the attainment of European regulatory certifications, and assimilating the continent's development and verification resources. Anticipated for the period from the second half of 2024 through the end of 2025, a batch of 13 new energy vehicle models is slated to undergo local testing at the European Test Base.

Looking to the future, Geely is poised to sequentially establish a network of 16 global test bases, both within China and abroad, further propelling its globalization strategy. This strategic expansion will empower the automaker to rapidly tailor its products and services to meet the diverse needs of global markets, thereby acquiring leading capabilities in global development, simulation, testing validation, and certification.

