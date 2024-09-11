EQS-News: TVM Life Science Management GmbH / Key word(s): Conference

TVM CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCE TO PARTICIPATE IN LSI EUROPE '24 EMERGING MEDTECH SUMMIT 2024 TVM and Portfolio Companies Showcase Transformative Partnerships and Industry Trends in Panel discussions and Presentations Munich, Germany and Montreal, Quebec, Canada (September 11, 2024) - TVM Capital Life Science ("TVM"), a leading international venture capital firm focused on investments in life sciences innovation, today announced that the Company will participate in the annual LSI Europe '24 Emerging Medtech Summit 2024. This prestigious event brings together leading innovators, active investors and committed strategics from the medtech industry to partner and build next-generation healthcare technologies. The conference will take place September 16-20, 2024, in Sintra, Portugal at Penha Longa, The Ritz Carlton. "Medtech innovation continues to be at the forefront of healthcare advancement, driving transformative changes in patient care, operational efficiency and cost reduction. As part of our commercial-stage medical technologies investment strategy, TVM seeks breakthrough solutions that align with emerging trends and could redefine the standard of care. We look forward to engaging with fellow industry leaders at this year's European Emerging Medtech Summit and to exploring new opportunities with innovative entrepreneurs that could further enrich our portfolio," said Dr. Luc Marengère, Managing Partner. Dr. Hubert Birner, Managing Partner added, "The rapid advancements in medtech are creating unprecedented opportunities to address unmet clinical needs. At TVM, we are dedicated to supporting visionary companies that are pioneering transformative healthcare solutions. Our participation in LSI Europe '24 underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and forging strategic partnerships that can shape the future of medicine." TVM pursues a unique two-pronged strategy, investing in differentiated medical technologies with commercial proof-of-concept and late clinical-stage therapeutics as well as financing innovative early-stage therapeutics through a single asset company approach (Project-Focused Company, PFC). With its late-stage medtech investments, the Company focuses on innovative businesses from North America and the EU working to transform medical practice with their groundbreaking devices and technologies. TVM panel participation: Dr. Luc Marengère - Building Syndicates of Cross-Border Investors in Medtech Companies September 17th | 15:35 CET | Track 1 The following companies from TVM's medtech commercial-stage portfolio will present at the summit: Kent Imaging , develops, manufactures and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care and vascular and surgical subspecialties and tracks the healing process. The company targets limb preservation and reconstructive surgical markets - areas with clear unmet need, as non-healing wounds are a major burden to patients and the healthcare system.

, develops, manufactures and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care and vascular and surgical subspecialties and tracks the healing process. The company targets limb preservation and reconstructive surgical markets - areas with clear unmet need, as non-healing wounds are a major burden to patients and the healthcare system. Vektor Medical , has developed and is commercializing an AI-based, non-invasive arrhythmia analysis technology, vMap, that enables physicians to pinpoint source locations rapidly and accurately for both focal and fibrillation-type arrhythmias. The company aims to improve cardiac ablation outcomes, optimize workflows and increase procedural efficiency. About TVM Capital Life Science

TVM is a leading international venture capital firm focused on investing in life science innovations. The company has a highly experienced transatlantic investment team and approximately $900 million under management. TVM's portfolio focuses on therapeutics and medical technologies from North America and the EU that represent differentiated first-in-class or best-in-class assets with the potential to transform standard of care. TVM pursues a unique two-pronged strategy, financing innovative early-stage therapeutics through a single asset company approach (Project-Focused Company, PFC) that leverages the firm's strategic relationship with global pharmaceutical firm, Eli Lilly and Company. TVM also invests in differentiated commercial-stage medical technologies and late clinical-stage therapeutics. With its late-stage investments, TVM focuses on differentiated medical technologies and health tech with commercial proof-of-concept, as well as late-stage therapeutics expected to quickly reach major development or regulatory milestones. This strategy has been validated through a number of companies in both Fund I and II and the Colucid Pharmaceuticals exit. The TVM investment team has worked together for over a decade to effectively utilize this innovative approach to maximize returns for investors and finance new therapies and technologies to meaningfully improve patient lives. For further information, please visit www.tvm-capital.com . Follow TVM on LinkedIn . Contact:



