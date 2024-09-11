Revelate Integrates Quantum Data Technologies' Machine Learning

Revelate Incorporates QDT's Machine Learning to Offer Advanced, On-Demand Forecasting

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / Revelate, the global leader in external and internal data marketplace platforms for secure data sharing, has announced a significant integration with Quantum Data Technologies (QDT). This collaboration brings advanced machine learning capabilities to Revelate's clients, enhancing their ability to forecast and predict future data values on-demand.

Revelate, recognized by Gartner® for three consecutive years in its Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies or for Data Management, now empowers its data marketplace clients with sophisticated forecasting tools thanks to QDT's machine learning technologies.

"Revelate and QDT are truly complementary. Revelate's platform unifies all data functions into a single point of convergence, while QDT's machine learning offers MLP model building and running and on-demand forecasting services across various market segments. This integration can aid trading firms in predicting market movements or assist leading chocolate companies in optimizing cocoa futures purchasing decisions, among many other applications," said William Dennis, Chairman & Co-founder of Quantum Data Technologies.

"With the integration of QDT's machine learning into Revelate's data marketplace, we are set to revolutionize AI technology adoption by lowering entry barriers for our clients' users. Users will now have access to cutting-edge forecasting solutions, accelerating their return on investment and enabling them to lead in their respective markets," concluded Marc-André Hétu, Revelate Co-founder and General Manager.

About Quantum Data Technologies

QDT, or Quantum Data Technologies, is a leading innovator in AI and machine learning, offering a suite of solutions that empower users to harness predictive analytics and data science. Our flagship platform, Quantum Machine Learning (QML), enables the construction of custom AI and machine learning models tailored to unique business requirements.

For more information, please explore our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Revelate

Revelate is the leading global provider of data marketplace platforms for secure and agnostic internal and external data sharing, as well as externally facing data stores. Revelate addresses the global challenge of managing massive amounts of accumulated data - which is often scattered, unstandardized, and difficult to access. This disorganization leads to lost productivity, missed insights, and unseen revenue opportunities. Revelate's solutions provide a fully automated, sovereign cloud-based platform that enables any firm to easily distribute their data.

Supported by leading investors such as Illuminate Financial, Anges Quebec, Anges Quebec Capital, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Investissement Québec, CME Ventures, and Databricks Ventures, Revelate's talented team of software engineers, product specialists, customer success experts, and sales and marketing professionals are dedicated to solving data management challenges across all industry sectors.

For more information, please explore our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Francis Wenzel

Head of Sales & Marketing

francis.wenzel@revelate.co

(514) 360-6369

SOURCE: Revelate

View the original press release on newswire.com.