Labor Smart, Inc.: LTNC Announces Strategic Distribution Partnership with Legacy Distribution to Expand LOCKD'IN Beverage Reach

(OTC PINK:LTNC) Labor Smart, Inc. ("LTNC"), a premier brand development, manufacturing, and distribution company, is excited to announce a new partnership between Legacy Distribution ("Legacy") and Next Gen Beverages to distribute LOCK'DIN products across Legacy's extensive network.

Legacy Distribution, a subsidiary of Illumination Holdings, is a leading direct store distribution company serving Colorado, Wyoming, and parts of South Dakota. With access to approximately 5,000 locations, including major retailers such as Walmart, Target, Kroger, and numerous convenience and liquor stores, Legacy is well-positioned to expand LOCKD'IN's market presence.

LOCKD'IN is committed to offering beverages crafted from natural ingredients and essential nutrients, with a firm dedication to avoiding artificial flavors, sweeteners, and preservatives.

Tom Zarro, co-CEO of LTNC, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Legacy Distribution to enhance our reach and bring our high-quality LOCKD'IN beverages to a broader audience."

Mike Araghi, President of Next Gen Beverages, added, "We look forward to collaborating with Legacy to introduce LOCKD'IN's exceptional products to their extensive network of retailers and consumers. We have reached out to several key customers and have seen tremendous interest. We project an annual sales range of $4 to $7 million, commencing in November, generated exclusively from their distribution center which serves the regions of Colorado, South Dakota and Wyoming."

About Labor Smart, Inc.

Labor Smart, Inc. is a leading company in brand development, manufacturing, and distribution. Labor Smart, Inc. is traded on the OTC markets under ticker symbol LTNC. Its main subsidiaries include Illumination Holdings and Next Gen Beverages.

About Illumination Holdings

Illumination Holdings is a vertically integrated distribution and brand incubation company focusing on creating new point-of-sales for consumer products while acquiring, innovating, and incubating brands owned by our company and clients. Boasting a distribution network of over 5000 large and small format locations ranging from independent and chain stores to hundreds of on-premise and non-traditional points of sales including high schools, hotels, commercial and government businesses.

About LOCK'DIN Beverages

LOCK'DIN, operated by Next Gen Beverages, delivers life-changing, science-driven products formulated to provide athletes, entrepreneurs and everyday achievers safe and effective natural products that help improve performance and recovery without compromising health. The brand offers four ready-to-drink beverages, including a best-in-class hydrogen water, and a Nootropic functional Coffee.

LOCK'DIN is a global brand endorsed by World Famous Boxing Champion Manny Pacquiao who uses the products daily in his training regimen and is also an investor, shareholder and member of the company's Board of Directors.



Visit www.lockdin.com to try our products and experience what it means to be LOCK'DIN!

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) potential failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations that may impact our products and business; and (iii) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with OTC Markets. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Contact

Investor Relations: ir@laborsmartinc.com

SOURCE: Labor Smart, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com