Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Lachender Gewinner? Warum diese Rohstoffaktie alles überstrahlen könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
11.09.2024 14:02 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

illuxi Expands Its Footprint Across Canada

The AI learning leader opens new Office in Toronto and appoints Vincent Bowry Sales and Client Success manager

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / illuxi, a leading provider of AI-powered learning platforms, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new office in Toronto on September 1st, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion across Canada. This strategic move underscores illuxi's commitment to growing its presence beyond Quebec and establishing a strong foothold in English Canada.

As part of this exciting expansion, illuxi is proud to announce the appointment of Vincent Bowry as National Sales and Client Success Manager. With his extensive experience in Business development and client relations, Vincent will play a pivotal role in driving the company's growth and ensuring exceptional service to our clients across the country.

"We are extremely proud of the progress we've made so far, with a growing number of clients outside Quebec, including prestigious organizations such as CPHR Canada, the Government of Canada, and TD Bank," said Philippe Richard Bertrand, CEO of illuxi. "As institutions, municipalities, and crown corporations across Canada face many new challenges in the future, we expect the demand for our AI-powered learning platform to grow significantly."

Vincent Bowry added, "I'm thrilled to be joining a company with such an innovative SaaS solution, already being used by 180,000 learners. I'm eager to contribute to illuxi's continued growth, and to support both current and new clients in reaching their learning and development objectives."

The opening of this new Toronto office is a testament to illuxi's commitment to innovation and excellence, and it sets the stage for further growth and success in the Canadian market.

About illuxi
illuxi is a cutting-edge provider of AI-powered learning platforms (LMS) designed to meet the evolving needs of organizations. With a strong focus on innovation and client success, illuxi is dedicated to helping institutions, government bodies and businesses to transform and adapt to future challenges.

For media inquiries:
Victor Henriquez, 514 377 1102, victor@publicsc.com

SOURCE: Illuxi



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.