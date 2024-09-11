illuxi Expands Its Footprint Across Canada

The AI learning leader opens new Office in Toronto and appoints Vincent Bowry Sales and Client Success manager

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / illuxi , a leading provider of AI-powered learning platforms, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new office in Toronto on September 1st, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion across Canada. This strategic move underscores illuxi's commitment to growing its presence beyond Quebec and establishing a strong foothold in English Canada.

As part of this exciting expansion, illuxi is proud to announce the appointment of Vincent Bowry as National Sales and Client Success Manager. With his extensive experience in Business development and client relations, Vincent will play a pivotal role in driving the company's growth and ensuring exceptional service to our clients across the country.

"We are extremely proud of the progress we've made so far, with a growing number of clients outside Quebec, including prestigious organizations such as CPHR Canada, the Government of Canada, and TD Bank," said Philippe Richard Bertrand , CEO of illuxi. "As institutions, municipalities, and crown corporations across Canada face many new challenges in the future, we expect the demand for our AI-powered learning platform to grow significantly."

Vincent Bowry added, "I'm thrilled to be joining a company with such an innovative SaaS solution, already being used by 180,000 learners. I'm eager to contribute to illuxi's continued growth, and to support both current and new clients in reaching their learning and development objectives."

The opening of this new Toronto office is a testament to illuxi's commitment to innovation and excellence, and it sets the stage for further growth and success in the Canadian market.

About illuxi

illuxi is a cutting-edge provider of AI-powered learning platforms (LMS) designed to meet the evolving needs of organizations. With a strong focus on innovation and client success, illuxi is dedicated to helping institutions, government bodies and businesses to transform and adapt to future challenges.

