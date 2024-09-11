Nona Scientific Welcomes Industry Veteran Robb Chapin as Chairman of Newly Launched Advisory Board

Chapin will work closely with CEO Mac McKellar to oversee the company's strategic initiatives, bringing his extensive experience in senior living and healthcare investments to the Florida-based lab company.

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / Nona Scientific, a leading provider of cutting-edge diagnostic solutions for senior living communities, medical offices, and healthcare facilities, is proud to announce the appointment of Robb Chapin as the Chairman of its newly launched Advisory Board, effective September 05, 2024. This significant step marks the formal establishment of Nona Scientific's Advisory Board, which will play a crucial role in guiding the company's strategic direction and growth.

Robert Chapin Headshot

Robert Chapin

Nona Scientific has earned a reputation as one of the nation's premier clinical laboratories, offering a wide range of diagnostic services designed to meet the evolving needs of medical practitioners and the senior living community. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence is reflected in its state-of-the-art laboratory capabilities, which deliver accurate and timely diagnostic information critical for effective medical decision-making.

Robb Chapin, Co-founder of Channel Marker Advisors and recently retired vertical CEO at Bridge Investment Group, brings over 30 years of corporate leadership experience to Nona Scientific. His distinguished career includes leadership roles such as Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Bridge Seniors Housing Fund Manager LLC, where he successfully led strategic growth initiatives in the healthcare real estate sector.

"I am honored to take on the role of Chairman for Nona Scientific's Advisory Board," said Robb Chapin. "The launch of this board represents a new chapter for Nona Scientific, and I am excited to contribute to its strategic growth. Nona Scientific's dedication to advancing healthcare through innovative diagnostics is something I am deeply passionate about, and I look forward to working with Mac and the entire team to further elevate the company's impact in the medical community."

The creation of the Advisory Board and the appointment of Mr. Chapin underscore Nona Scientific's commitment to strategic growth and excellence and are key milestones for Nona Scientific as it continues to grow and expand its reach within the medical community. Mr. Chapin's extensive experience in the senior living and healthcare sectors, including his leadership at Servant Healthcare Investments, LLC, positions him as a key asset in guiding the company's expansion efforts. This move also serves as a clear message to competitors that Nona Scientific is positioned for significant growth and continued leadership in the diagnostics field.

"We are thrilled to not only welcome Robb Chapin as our Advisory Board Chairman but also to officially launch the Advisory Board itself," said Mac McKellar, CEO of Nona Scientific. "This board will play a vital role in shaping the future of Nona Scientific, and Robb's strategic vision and expertise make him the ideal leader for this endeavor. His leadership will help us continue our mission to provide exceptional diagnostic services that support healthcare providers in delivering superior patient care."



Contact Information

Mac Mckellar

CEO of Nona Scientific

info@nonascientific.com

352-260-4700

SOURCE: Nona Scientific

View the original press release on newswire.com.