Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. Provides Update on Acquisition of SOFLO Wholesaler Group, Inc.

Company Continues Due Diligence and Expects Signed Agreement Soon.

PEMBROKE PINES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRLF), a Florida corporation and an emerging growth company specializing in the marketing and distribution of handmade premium cigars, is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its planned acquisition of SOFLO Wholesaler Group, Inc.

Since announcing the signing of a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire SOFLO Wholesaler Group, Inc. on September 11, 2024, Green Leaf Innovations has made significant progress in conducting its due diligence. Both parties have been working diligently to finalize the necessary details, and a signed agreement is expected soon. The company remains optimistic that the acquisition will be finalized in the near future.

Roberto Mederos, CEO of Green Leaf Innovations, Inc., commented, "We are pleased with the progress being made as we move toward closing this important transaction. Both Green Leaf and SOFLO are committed to ensuring a seamless integration, and we look forward to welcoming the SOFLO team to our growing family. This acquisition will position us for continued growth in the premium cigar market."

SOFLO Wholesaler Group, Inc. has established itself as a leader in the cigar industry, known for distributing the #1 rated cigars among the Top 30 in the industry and serving over 400 customers across multiple sectors. The acquisition aligns with Green Leaf Innovations' strategic vision of expanding its product offerings and market presence, both domestically and internationally.

Green Leaf Innovations remains focused on creating value for its shareholders and customers and will provide additional updates as the acquisition process progresses.

About Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc., a Florida corporation, is an emerging growth company engaged in the Marketing and Distribution of handmade premium cigars. The company strategically imports and exclusively distributes some of the best known premium cigar brands in the Market created by the Mederos family a Third generation Cigar maker with Robert Mederos at the helm who has owned and operated handmade cigar operation in Nicaragua and the US for over 20 years with a rich family history in the craft dating back to the 1800s Cuba, brands such as CUBANACAN, MEDEROS and TABACALERA SERRANO. In addition to it the company also distributes packaged whole leaf Tobacco to cigar lounges, smoke shops, C-stores and vape shops across the United States and soon International Markets.

Additional information can be found on our websites http://www.greenleafinnovation.com or follow us on Twitter @otcgrlf.

For more information, press only:

Phone number: (800) 303-6268

Email: info@greenleafinnovation.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Companydoes not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Information

RYAN MEDICO

MARKETING MANAGER

info@greenleafinnovation.com

8003036268

SOURCE: GREEN LEAF INNOVATIONS, INC.

