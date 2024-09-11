SF Ben Releases First Annual Salesforce Salary Survey Results 2024-25

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / How much can Salesforce professionals across the globe expect to earn? Keen to encourage salary transparency, SF Ben launched their very first Salesforce Salary Survey to help paint an accurate picture of the current landscape - based on a variety of factors including role, location, gender, ethnicity, and more.

This survey is an extension of SF Ben's research division, with the recent release of their Salesforce Developer Survey Insights, and other role-based surveys coming soon. Here are some of the top insights gathered from the 3,500+ respondents located across 95 countries and working in over 20 industries:

Highest-paying countries: The three countries with the highest average annual Salesforce salaries are the United States of America, Switzerland, and United Arab Emirates.

Salary increases: On average, people start to earn more with age (and experience). Salaries tend to increase by 200% by the time people reach their mid-30s, which then plateaus, increasing by about 12% every decade.

The current Salesforce job market: 54.4% of the respondents who have been searching for a role in the past 18 months said that there have been fewer opportunities within their roles.

Learn more about the average salaries in the Salesforce ecosystem in SF Ben's comprehensive report, packed with data-driven insights from professionals in the space.

"These results also offer us insight into how Salesforce professionals can increase their salary, either by looking for a promotion, changing roles, gaining additional experience, or moving industries. This data drills down into individual countries, and uncovers additional insights such as bonuses and diversity figures."

Ben McCarthy

Founder and CEO, SF Ben

-

About Us: SF Ben is the largest independent media platform in the ecosystem, empowering every Salesforce professional - aspiring starters and seasoned specialists alike - to enjoy a more fulfilling and impactful career.

From interviews with industry experts to practical guides and hands-on tutorials, SF Ben produces trusted, accessible content to help our audience navigate the latest Salesforce news, releases, and certifications.

Contact Information

Lauren Westwood

Content Director

lauren@salesforceben.com

SFB Press

press@salesforceben.com

SOURCE: SF Ben

View the original press release on newswire.com.