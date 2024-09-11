Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2024) - Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it is proceeding with the necessary permitting and has contacted multiple contractors to bid on the initial drilling campaign at its recently acquired Ranger-Page Project in Idaho's Silver Valley.





Figure 1: Location of the Ranger-Page Project in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/Ranger-Page/Ranger-Page_Silver-Valley.jpg

Project Highlights:

A drill-ready project in a world-class silver district where over 90 mines have operated since the first major lead-zinc-silver discovery was staked in 1884.

Ideally situated approximately two kilometres (km) south of Interstate 90 Freeway and the town of Smelterville, the Project features power, water, year-round access to local infrastructure and a workforce skilled in exploration and mining.

The Project comprises two contiguous patented lode claim groups - Government Gulch (403 acres) and Page Mine (802 acres) - that consolidate the western end of the Silver Valley mining corridor under a single operator for the first time.

The land package covers six historic mines with the option to acquire ownership of the Project's mineral rights, which are not currently subject to any royalties.

Multiple exploration targets developed over the last two years using modern exploration techniques for the first time.

Primary target areas are up- and down-plunge from historic underground mining, along strike where ground IP surveys identify anomalies, and where surface trenching identified near surface mineralization.

Additional exploration targets have been identified away from historic mine infrastructure, using soil geochemical data, mapping, and ground IP survey data.

The Project borders the Bunker Hill mine that is on track to restart mining in Q4 2024.





Figure 2: Ranger-Page claim groups, underground mine workings, and new target areas.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/Ranger-Page/Ranger-Page_Claims-Targets.jpg





Dale Moore, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person (QP) as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar is a mineral exploration company that is fully funded to execute its near-term exploration plans having closed its last financing with lead orders from billionaire mining investor Eric Sprott and NYSE-listed First Majestic Silver. The Company's primary projects lie within Idaho's prolific Silver Valley and the Durango-Zacatecas silver-gold belt and include the advanced exploration stage Ranger-Page and La Joya projects and the early exploration stage Nora project. Management has an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing potential acquisitions with a focus on drill-ready projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

