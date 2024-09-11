WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global digital-led Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced the launch of TRAC ONE-F, the company's AI-integrated unified finance hyperapp powered by JIFFY.ai. TRAC ONE-F helps drive autonomous accounting processes for CFOs by creating a touchless environment powered by advanced analytics and Generative AI.

TRAC ONE-F transforms the entire Finance and Accounting (F&A) function, leveraging predictive insights and forecasts to enable more timely business decisions and proactive risk management. The platform is also capable of delivering tangible business outcomes across the F&A lifecycle including: a 20% reduction in the cash conversion cycle; a 50% reduction in deployment cycle time; up to 70% faster period-end close; and up to 80% touchless processing.

Through this strategic collaboration, WNS and JIFFY.ai will co-market and jointly deliver the TRAC ONE-F solution to clients, combining the unique expertise of each firm to help drive transformative results.

"In an increasingly volatile business environment, the CFO's office maintains significant responsibility for ensuring operating performance, business continuity, and long-term sustainability. Building on more than 25 years of finance accounting services experience and advanced analytics capabilities, WNS is proud to introduce TRAC ONE-F. Designed for scalability and rapid deployment, this AI-integrated unified finance hyperapp solution is poised to become a strategic cornerstone for CFOs globally. We are excited to introduce this industry-first solution in collaboration with JIFFY.ai," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"We are proud to partner with WNS to create TRAC ONE-F, the first-ever AI-Integrated Autonomous Finance solution for forward-thinking CFO offices. With TRAC ONE-F, organizations can now drive successful transformations to optimize finance function costs, embrace AI-powered automation, and gain real-time data insights. We believe this unique offering will be an industry game-changer, offering immediate benefits and substantial long-term advantages for clients that can reshape the landscape of digital strategy," said Babu Sivadasan, Chairman CEO, JIFFY.ai.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 600 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2024, WNS had 60,513 professionals across 64 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

