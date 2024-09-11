NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading oncology testing services company, will present three studies at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain, September 13-17 (booth #438). NeoGenomics' data offers key insights into circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) analysis and next-generation sequencing (NGS), focusing on their role in early diagnosis and treatment optimization.

"Emerging technologies leveraging ctDNA and NGS are increasing our ability to identify cancers in high-risk patients, which was previously beyond reach," said Dr. Nathan Montgomery, Vice President of Medical Services at NeoGenomics. "Collectively, our findings demonstrate the potential of advanced molecular diagnostics to detect cancer earlier, guide more personalized treatments, and ultimately improve patient outcomes worldwide."

NeoGenomics' poster presentations include:

Real-World Analysis of Actionable Gene Fusions Identified by NGS and Correlation with IHC in 422 Patients from the Community (78P) Presentation Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024 Results show that testing for 19 drug-targetable fusions can identify up to four times more patients for matched therapies compared to testing only for NTRK fusions or using IHC, suggesting that NGS testing for multiple fusions could greatly expand treatment options for cancer patients.

ctDNA-Lung-Detect: Profiling of Non-Shedding ctDNA Early Stage Resected Non-Small Cell Lung Cancers (1236P) Presentation Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024 This study represents one of the largest prospective cohorts of ctDNA assessments in early-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), identifying patients at high risk of relapse who may benefit from more aggressive treatment.

CLEAR-Me: Interception Trial to Detect and Clear Molecular Residual Disease in Patients with High-Risk Melanoma (226TiP) Presentation Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024 This Phase II trial evaluated ctDNA as a marker to guide treatment decisions in high-risk melanoma patients. It compares the effectiveness of combining anti-LAG-3 with anti-PD-1 therapy versus anti-PD-1 inhibition alone.



For more details on NeoGenomics' presentations, visit ESMO 2024.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Advanced Diagnostic Division also serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories for full-service sample processing in Fort Myers, Florida; Aliso Viejo and San Diego, California; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; and Houston, Texas; and a CAP accredited full-service, sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom. NeoGenomics also has several, small, non-processing laboratory locations across the United States for providing analysis services. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

