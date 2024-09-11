The conditions are in place for the country's battery energy storage market to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% to 30%, as Holu Solar's Sophia Costa explained. From ESS News Brazilian energy suppliers raised the red flag in September 2024, signaling a rise in electricity costs as thermal power stations were fired up to cover a fall in hydroelectric output because of water shortages. With global battery prices having fallen 85% between 2010 and 2018 - and further since - Brazilian home, business, and industrial electricity users are considering energy storage systems increasingly ...

