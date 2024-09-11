Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and EMC Pharma Announce Collaboration to Co-market an Expanded Eye Care Product Line

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye, oral and nasal care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, and animal health care, in partnership with EMC Pharma, LLC, today announced they have entered into a co-marketing agreement to launch and sell an expanded prescription and OTC eye care product line. The new eye care line will also feature refreshed design and improved packaging for Ocucyn® Eyelid & Eyelash Cleanser. The full line will be introduced at the American Academy of Ophthalmology's annual meeting in Chicago, October 18-21, 2024.

Sonoma and EMC Pharma entered into a distribution agreement in 2021, granting EMC Pharma the exclusive right to manage, market and distribute Sonoma's HOCl-based prescription dermatology and eye care products in the United States. Pursuant to an addendum to this agreement, EMC Pharma will now additionally have the right to sell over-the-counter Ocucyn, and Sonoma will have the right to sell Acuicyn® Eyelid & Eyelash Cleanser, a prescription product marketed to ophthalmologists.

In addition, Sonoma is introducing a new design and consumer-friendly packaging for Ocucyn, featuring a one-piece dispense mechanism, which allows for more convenient use.

Ocucyn and Acuicyn are hypochlorous acid-based solutions designed to gently cleanse the area surrounding the eye, removing dirt, oil and debris along with microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi and viruses, using the power of Microcyn technology. The over-the-counter formulation of Ocucyn is ideal for daily eye hygiene and to relieve itch and irritation. Ocucyn is also used by ophthalmologists before and after eye exams, treatments or operations, or by skin care professionals following medspa treatments or any cosmetic procedure around the eyes. Acuicyn provides a prescription strength formula that ophthalmologists can utilize in their practice or prescribe to their patients to manage symptoms of chronic eye conditions such as dry eye, contact lens intolerance, blepharitis and meibomian gland dysfunction.

The co-marketing of these products will allow Sonoma and EMC Pharma to provide their customers with additional options for eye care and expand the market reach for each product. Acuicyn and the newly redesigned Ocuyn will be presented by Sonoma and EMC Pharma at the American Academy of Ophthalmology's annual meeting in Chicago, October 18-21, 2024.

"Eye care has been an area of growth for EMC and we are pleased to expand our partnership with Sonoma, and to expand our product offerings," said Eric Bailey, Chief Executive Officer of EMC Pharma. "Ocucyn will provide an over-the-counter option for our existing customers in addition to attracting new eye care customers in our distribution channels which include many government entities."

"Our partnership with EMC Pharma has been a success for both companies, and we are excited to open up new channels for both Sonoma and EMC with this co-marketing agreement. Both companies have invested in marketing eye care products and by coordinating our efforts, we expect to increase sales of both OTC and prescription eye care," commented Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma. "We look forward to presenting this expanded product line at the AAO conference in October."

Ocucyn is available to consumers through our website and on Amazon. Products with new packaging can be ordered now for October delivery. For more information or to order Ocucyn Eyelid & Eyelash Cleanser, visit our website at https://otc.sonomapharma.com/products/ocucyn-eyelid-and-eyelash-cleanser or contact our customer service department at 720-452-9690 or customerservice@sonomapharma.com.

About EMC Pharma, LLC

EMC Pharma is a pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution company focused on sales, marketing and distribution of prescription pharmaceuticals within a full spectrum of therapeutic areas and dosage forms, and is committed to bringing innovative, cost-effective medications to its stakeholders. EMC Pharma leverages its global network of developers and manufacturing partners to create an expanding portfolio of pharmaceutical products commercialized for the US market. Further information about EMC Pharma can be found at https://www.emcpharma.com.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, animal health care and non-toxic disinfectants. Sonoma's products are clinically proven to reduce itch, pain, scarring, and irritation safely and without damaging healthy tissue. In-vitro and clinical studies of HOCl show it to safely manage skin abrasions, lacerations, minor irritations, cuts, and intact skin. Sonoma's products are sold either directly or via partners in 55 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company's principal office is in Boulder, Colorado, with manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact busdev@sonomapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "company"). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "continue," "develop," "anticipate," "expect" and "expand," among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company's patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company's products will not be as large as expected, the company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company's cash needs, fund further development, as well as uncertainties relative to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic development, varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Microcyn®, Ocucyn® and Acuicyn® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

