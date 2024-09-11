Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.09.2024
Lachender Gewinner? Warum diese Rohstoffaktie alles überstrahlen könnte!
ACCESSWIRE
11.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
Step Finance Expands to Offer Solana Portfolio Data APIs for Tier 1 Crypto Companies

Coinciding With the Limited Beta Launch of V3, Step Finance Scales Its Services to Meet Growing Institutional Demand for Solana Data

ISTANBUL / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / Step Finance, an onchain analytics and Solana portfolio dashboard, has announced the development of a new product: Solana Portfolio Data APIs designed to serve Tier 1 cryptocurrency exchanges, DeFi projects and anyone needing onchain wallet positional data.

These data APIs enable institutional clients, including corporations and financial institutions, to access real-time data of portfolio values of any Solana wallet in almost every protocol onchain.

The data API enables institutional clients to be compliant with the SEC guidance 121, which mandates the accurate auditing and management of customer assets. Step's API enables institutions to keep at pace with the rapid changes in token prices, DeFi positions, NFT sales and other onchain data.

This development solidifies Step Finance's position as the premier data provider for the Solana ecosystem, and the team stated they will announce partnerships with Tier 1 exchanges, wallets and more in the coming months.

"We've been witnessing a steady rise in Solana institutional interest for this kind of data, something we at Step have been doing for years," says George Harrap, co-founder of Step Finance. "With the anticipated approval of the Solana ETF in 2025, the need for accurate, real-time data has never been greater."

Alongside market dominance, data from CoinShares in April 2024 indicates that nearly 15% of institutional crypto investors have begun investing in Solana, up from 0% in January of the same year, showcasing rapid adoption and growing confidence in Solana as a key player in the crypto space.

Coinciding with building Solana data APIs for Tier 1 crypto companies, Step Finance has also announced the limited beta launch of V3 of its platform.

V3 of the protocol introduces Step's 300,000 monthly active users to an enhanced Solana experience, including multiple Solana wallet integrations on one user dashboard, real-time trading charts, and an updated modern UI with improved mobile support.

The team has also laid the groundwork for translating the Step Finance interface into new languages in order to broaden Solana accessibility to new regions, and will be adding historic profit and loss tracking for detailed portfolio performance metrics after the release of V3.

Harrap adds, "Step was one of the earliest Solana projects in 2021 and we're continuing to build our analytics and personal dashboards in line with the rapid expansion of Solana."

Launching V3 and integrating Step's data API to serve Tier 1 crypto companies is the first step in a long-term vision to be the Solana data provider for all major institutions and financial platforms seeking reliable, real-time Solana data.

Contact Information
Press Office
mia@step.finance

SOURCE: Step Finance

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
