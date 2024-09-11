Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.09.2024

WKN: A3EFQB | ISIN: US9840156023 | Ticker-Symbol: 3XB0
München
11.09.24
08:07 Uhr
3,380 Euro
-0,080
-2,31 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
11.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Presents at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

FRAMINGHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) ("Xenetic" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immune-oncology technologies addressing hard to treat cancers, today announced that Jim Parslow, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Xenetic, presented at the H.C. Wainwright 26 th Annual Global Investment Conference.

The video webcast of the presentation is now accessible on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company's website (www.XeneticBio.com) and will be archived for 90 days.

About Xenetic Biosciences
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immune-oncology technologies addressing hard to treat cancers. The Company's DNase platform is designed to improve outcomes of existing treatments, including immunotherapies, by targeting neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), which are involved in cancer progression. Xenetic is currently focused on advancing its systemic DNase program into the clinic as an adjunctive therapy for pancreatic carcinoma and locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.xeneticbio.com and connect on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

CONTACT:
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
(833) 475-8247
xbio@jtcir.com

SOURCE: Xenetic Biosciences, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
