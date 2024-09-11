Visual Edge IT, Inc.: Visual Edge IT Brings Technology Solutions to the Printing Industry

Meet a Pro Football Hall of Famer at Visual Edge IT Booth and Sign Up for Cybersecurity Assessment

NORTH CANTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / Visual Edge IT is pleased to announce that a Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback will be at the VEIT booth on Wednesday, September 11 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. to meet & greet fans and help raise awareness for cybersecurity in the printing industry.





"This Pro Football Hall of Famer was a world-class defensive player and is a first-class individual," commented David Ramos, Chief Strategy Officer for Visual Edge IT. "We are honored to have him join us here at PRINTING United and represent VEIT's comprehensive approach to cybersecurity for the printing industry."

Huge Financial Risks from Neglecting Cybersecurity

While most printers have invested heavily in their digital infrastructure to compete for jobs and efficiently move them through their operations, many have underinvested in their IT security defenses and often have undetected vulnerabilities that hackers can exploit.

These vulnerabilities create operational risks for the print service provider and pose a significant third-party risk to their customers. A typical security breach takes 73 days to contain (source IBM) and may take years to restore the company's reputation and trust among customers, something no print service provider can afford.

"Responding to a security incident is typically far more expensive than investing to prevent one," noted Peter Avery, VP Security and Compliance for VEIT. "We strongly encourage all print service providers to revisit their software and services stack with an eye towards building resiliency and future-proofing their operations."

Meet a Pro Football Hall of Famer and Sign up for a Security Assessment

Attendees can come by the VEIT booth on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. to meet a Pro Football Hall of Famer and get an autographed photo (first 100 print service providers). Printers can also sign up for a cybersecurity assessment.

The VEIT cybersecurity assessment covers the physical environment (offices, warehouse, print facility), digital infrastructure (business systems, production ERP, etc.), and security administration (documentation, third-party risks, SOPs, training). Printers receive a detailed report highlighting priorities and recommended courses of action.

At PRINTING United 2024 VEIT is announcing a combination of an in-depth assessment and end-to-end customized cybersecurity services. Print service providers can visit Visual Edge IT at booth C2679 to learn about cybersecurity resources, sign up for a print operations security assessment, and meet a Pro Football Hall of Famer.



