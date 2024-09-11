Anzeige
11.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Announces Upcoming Virtual Stockholder Meeting

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced that the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, starting at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, via webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LSYN2024, for the following purposes:

  1. To elect five directors to serve a one-year term from the date of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, or until their prior resignation or termination and the election and qualification of their successors; and

  2. To transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting and any and all adjournments or postponements thereof.

Stockholders of record on August 30, 2024, will be able to participate in the meeting, vote, and submit questions during the meeting via webcast by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LSYN2024 at the time of the Annual Meeting and entering a secure control number included with the Notice of Annual Meeting. The Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy statement has been mailed to all stockholders of record on August 30, 2024, and is included on the Company's website at investor.libsyn.com. After the stockholder meeting concludes the Board of Directors and management will provide an update on company developments, key initiatives and financial performance.

About Liberated Syndication

Celebrating our 20th year in podcasting, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company hosts more than 75,000 shows and delivers over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn Ads offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

Investor Contact:investor@libsyn.com

SOURCE: Liberated Syndication, Inc.



