Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2024) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for August 2024.
TSX welcomed 17 new issuers in August 2024, compared with 10 in the previous month and four in August 2023. The new listings were 15 exchange traded funds and two mining companies. Total financings raised in August 2024 increased 396% compared to the previous month, and were up 282% compared to August 2023. The total number of financings in August 2024 was 44, compared with 17 the previous month and 21 in August 2023.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed five new issuers in August 2024, compared with three in the previous month and six in August 2023. The new listings were four mining companies and one industrial products & services company. Total financings raised in August 2024 decreased 13% compared to the previous month, and were down 12% compared to August 2023. There were 87 financings in August 2024, compared with 93 in the previous month and 75 in August 2023.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for August 2024 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|August 2024
|July 2024
|August 2023
|Issuers Listed
|1,824
|1,816
|1,807
|New Issuers Listed
|17
|10
|4
|IPOs
|15
|8
|4
|Graduates from TSXV
|0
|2
|0
|Issues Listed
|2,482
|2,468
|2,480
|IPO Financings Raised
|$31,681,600
|$285,538,675
|$4,000,000
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$1,095,321,699
|$57,816,366
|$441,497,653
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$576,363,063
|$0
|$0
|Total Financings Raised
|$1,703,366,362
|$343,355,041
|$445,497,653
|Total Number of Financings
|44
|17
|21
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$4,673,156,204,954
|$4,629,996,293,702
|$4,018,653,198,312
Year-to-date Statistics
|2024
|2023
|% change
|New Issuers Listed
|103
|86
|+19.8
|IPOs
|93
|74
|+25.7
|Graduates from TSXV
|7
|9
|-22.2
|IPO Financings Raised
|$706,516,127
|$418,898,460
|+68.7
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$9,984,805,836
|$4,584,551,468
|+117.8
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$1,567,787,863
|$1,254,925,588
|+24.9
|Total Financings Raised
|$12,259,109,826
|$6,258,375,516
|+95.9
|Total Number of Financings
|293
|258
|+13.6
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$4,673,156,204,954
|$4,018,653,198,312
|+16.3
TSX Venture Exchange**
|August 2024
|July 2024
|August 2023
|Issuers Listed
|1,883
|1,881
|1,912
|New Issuers Listed
|5
|3
|6
|IPOs
|1
|0
|3
|Graduates to TSX
|0
|2
|0
|Issues Listed
|1,957
|1,953
|2,008
|IPO Financings Raised
|$2,875,000
|$0
|$5,048,757
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$52,462,947
|$154,413,491
|$96,788,892
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$355,411,704
|$317,840,380
|$366,103,839
|Total Financings Raised
|$410,749,651
|$472,253,871
|$467,941,488
|Total Number of Financings
|87
|93
|75
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$78,177,564,090
|$78,834,612,267
|74,034,536,305
Year-to-date Statistics
|2024
|2023
|% Change
|New Issuers Listed
|34
|44
|-22.7
|IPOs
|10
|28
|-64.3
|Graduates to TSX
|7
|9
|-22.2
|IPO Financings Raised
|$5,829,000
|$15,150,107
|-61.5
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$551,512,341
|$812,872,406
|-32.2
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$2,318,390,652
|$2,396,406,124
|-3.3
|Total Financings Raised
|$2,875,731,993
|$3,224,428,637
|-10.8
|Total Number of Financings
|752
|807
|-6.8
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$78,177,564,090
|74,034,536,305
|+5.6
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during August 2024:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|CI U.S. Aggregate Bond Covered Call ETF
|CCBD
|Coppernico Metals Inc.
|COPR
|Harvest Amazon Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|AMHE
|Harvest Amazon High Income Shares ETF
|AMZH
|Harvest Eli Lilly Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|LLHE
|Harvest Eli Lilly High Income Shares ETF
|LLYH
|Harvest Microsoft Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|MSHE
|Harvest Microsoft High Income Shares ETF
|MSFH
|Harvest NVIDIA Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|NVHE
|Harvest NVIDIA High Income Shares ETF
|NVDH
|Invesco Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF
|ICCB
|Invesco Global Bond ETF
|ICGB
|Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF
|QQCI
|Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF
|EQLI
|PIMCO Canadian Core Bond Fund
|CORE
|Russell Investments Global Equity Pool
|RIGE
|Westgold Resources Limited
|WGX
TSX Venture Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Borealis Mining Company Limited
|BOGO
|Culico Metals Inc.
|CLCO
|High Arctic Overseas Holdings Corp.
|HOH
|Mawson Finland Limited
|MFL
|Vizsla Royalties Corp.
|VROY
About TMX Group (TSX: X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.
For more information, please contact:
Catherine Kee
Head of Media Relations
TMX Group
416-671-1704
catherine.kee@tmx.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222939
SOURCE: TMX Group Limited