Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2024) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for August 2024.

TSX welcomed 17 new issuers in August 2024, compared with 10 in the previous month and four in August 2023. The new listings were 15 exchange traded funds and two mining companies. Total financings raised in August 2024 increased 396% compared to the previous month, and were up 282% compared to August 2023. The total number of financings in August 2024 was 44, compared with 17 the previous month and 21 in August 2023.

TSXV welcomed five new issuers in August 2024, compared with three in the previous month and six in August 2023. The new listings were four mining companies and one industrial products & services company. Total financings raised in August 2024 decreased 13% compared to the previous month, and were down 12% compared to August 2023. There were 87 financings in August 2024, compared with 93 in the previous month and 75 in August 2023.

Toronto Stock Exchange



August 2024 July 2024 August 2023 Issuers Listed 1,824 1,816 1,807 New Issuers Listed 17 10 4 IPOs 15 8 4 Graduates from TSXV 0 2 0 Issues Listed 2,482 2,468 2,480 IPO Financings Raised $31,681,600 $285,538,675 $4,000,000 Secondary Financings Raised $1,095,321,699 $57,816,366 $441,497,653 Supplemental Financings Raised $576,363,063 $0 $0 Total Financings Raised $1,703,366,362 $343,355,041 $445,497,653 Total Number of Financings 44 17 21 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,673,156,204,954 $4,629,996,293,702 $4,018,653,198,312

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % change New Issuers Listed 103 86 +19.8 IPOs 93 74 +25.7 Graduates from TSXV 7 9 -22.2 IPO Financings Raised $706,516,127 $418,898,460 +68.7 Secondary Financings Raised $9,984,805,836 $4,584,551,468 +117.8 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,567,787,863 $1,254,925,588 +24.9 Total Financings Raised $12,259,109,826 $6,258,375,516 +95.9 Total Number of Financings 293 258 +13.6 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,673,156,204,954 $4,018,653,198,312 +16.3

TSX Venture Exchange **



August 2024 July 2024 August 2023 Issuers Listed 1,883 1,881 1,912 New Issuers Listed 5 3 6 IPOs 1 0 3 Graduates to TSX 0 2 0 Issues Listed 1,957 1,953 2,008 IPO Financings Raised $2,875,000 $0 $5,048,757 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $52,462,947 $154,413,491 $96,788,892 Supplemental Financings Raised $355,411,704 $317,840,380 $366,103,839 Total Financings Raised $410,749,651 $472,253,871 $467,941,488 Total Number of Financings 87 93 75 Market Cap Listed Issues $78,177,564,090 $78,834,612,267 74,034,536,305

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % Change New Issuers Listed 34 44 -22.7 IPOs 10 28 -64.3 Graduates to TSX 7 9 -22.2 IPO Financings Raised $5,829,000 $15,150,107 -61.5 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $551,512,341 $812,872,406 -32.2 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,318,390,652 $2,396,406,124 -3.3 Total Financings Raised $2,875,731,993 $3,224,428,637 -10.8 Total Number of Financings 752 807 -6.8 Market Cap Listed Issues $78,177,564,090 74,034,536,305 +5.6

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during August 2024:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol CI U.S. Aggregate Bond Covered Call ETF CCBD Coppernico Metals Inc. COPR Harvest Amazon Enhanced High Income Shares ETF AMHE Harvest Amazon High Income Shares ETF AMZH Harvest Eli Lilly Enhanced High Income Shares ETF LLHE Harvest Eli Lilly High Income Shares ETF LLYH Harvest Microsoft Enhanced High Income Shares ETF MSHE Harvest Microsoft High Income Shares ETF MSFH Harvest NVIDIA Enhanced High Income Shares ETF NVHE Harvest NVIDIA High Income Shares ETF NVDH Invesco Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF ICCB Invesco Global Bond ETF ICGB Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF QQCI Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF EQLI PIMCO Canadian Core Bond Fund CORE Russell Investments Global Equity Pool RIGE Westgold Resources Limited WGX

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Borealis Mining Company Limited BOGO Culico Metals Inc. CLCO High Arctic Overseas Holdings Corp. HOH Mawson Finland Limited MFL Vizsla Royalties Corp. VROY

