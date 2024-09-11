AV Access, a leading provider of Pro AV and AV over IP solutions, was excited to participate in IFA 2024. The event took place at Luckenwalder Str. 4-6, 10963 Berlin, Germany, from September 8th to 10th. AV Access showcased a range of cutting-edge products, including the highly acclaimed iDock series KVM switch docking stations and its newest innovation, the EXB01 remote switch button.

AV Access showcased the iDock C20 KVM switch docking station and the EXB01 remote switch button at IFA 2024, Berlin, Germany. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Hot-Selling iDock C20 KVM Switch Docking Station

Highlighted at the exhibition was the iDock C20 KVM switch docking station, which had been in high demand. Visitors to AV Access's booth, 7h27, had the opportunity to experience the latest advancements in audiovisual connectivity.

The iDock C20 was an innovative integration of a dual monitor USB-C KVM switch and a 12-in-1 docking station. It allowed users to effortlessly control two laptops with two monitors and multiple peripherals. With features such as 4K dual monitor support, 60W charging capacity for each PC, 1G Ethernet, and EDID emulation, the iDock C20 provided a comprehensive solution for creating a powerful workstation at home or in the office.

Additionally, AV Access introduced the EXB01 remote switch button, a compact accessory that allowed users to switch between connected devices with a single press. It was compatible with the iDock C20 and iDock D23 models, enhancing flexibility and convenience.

Versatile iDock Series: The Ultimate Solution for Connectivity

Alongside the iDock C20, AV Access also showcased several other models from its iDock series, designed to cater to a wide array of user needs. These devices provided seamless switching between multiple laptops, monitors, and peripherals. Notable models included:

iDock C10 : 4K USB-C/HDMI/DP KVM switch for 1 desktop PC, 1 laptop 2 monitors

: 4K USB-C/HDMI/DP KVM switch for 1 desktop PC, 1 laptop 2 monitors iDock B30 : 4K USB-C/HDMI KVM switch for 2 desktop PCs, 1 laptop 2 monitors

: 4K USB-C/HDMI KVM switch for 2 desktop PCs, 1 laptop 2 monitors iDock D23: 8K DisplayPort KVM switch for 2 desktop PCs 3 monitors

"We were excited to participate in IFA 2024 and introduce our latest products to the European market," said Bill Liao, CTO of AV Access. "The iDock series, along with our new EXB01, demonstrated our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative and practical solutions for both personal and professional use. We look forward to sharing even more groundbreaking products in the near future."

AV Access's presence at IFA 2024 reinforced its position as a key player in the audiovisual connectivity space, continuously pushing the boundaries of technology and user experience.

About AV Access

AV Access is the world's professional manufacturer of advanced Pro AV and AV over IP products, which include HDMI/KVM extenders, splitters, switchers, KVM switches, AV over IP solutions, wireless conference room solutions, etc. Since its establishment, it has been dedicated to offering the ultimate audiovisual experience to the masses with quality-assured and well-designed AV products at honest pricing. AV Access will continue to develop more innovative products and solutions in the fields of smart home, corporate, education, retail, entertainment, health care, etc. Strong R&D, powerful supply chain and excellent management team make AV Access qualified as your faithful partner! Learn more by visiting www.avaccess.com.

