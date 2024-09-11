Anna Jankowska becomes Executive VP of Global Partnerships

RTB House, a global company that provides leading-edge marketing technologies for top brands and agencies worldwide, today announces the promotion of Anna Jankowska to Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships, which also sees her join Adlook, part of the RTB House Group, in the same role.

With more than 5 years of experience at RTB House, Anna will continue to enhance current strategic alliances, as well as establish new opportunities with renowned brands, retailers, and corporations worldwide.

Prior to this role change, Anna supported the global business development of RTB House by fostering strategic partnerships. Through this, she was building and nurturing enduring C-level relationships, both locally and on a global scale. In her new role, Anna will drive the success of both RTB House and Adlook at the highest levels.

Anna Jankowska, Executive VP of Global Partnerships, commented: "I am excited to take on this new role with Adlook, and to expand business prospects for RTB House. This is the time to amplify our branding initiatives and deepen our impact, helping new and existing clients to enhance their market presence. By leveraging Adlook's strengths and expanding our innovative product, we are committed to empowering brands to achieve their full potential and lead in their fields."

Daniel Surmacz, COO, RTB House, COO, Adlook, adds: "Anna has been instrumental in shaping the growth of partnerships over the past few years. I am convinced that in this new role, Anna will continue to elevate the potential of both RTB House and Adlook as we continue to expand our global presence."

About RTB House:

RTB House is an independent company with global reach that provides automated performance advertising powered by Deep Learning to brands and agencies worldwide. Its solutions, covering business needs across all journeys to purchase, are employed in over 3,000 active campaigns across the EMEA, APAC, and Americas regions. Founded in 2012, RTB House has been repeatedly recognized for its marketing innovations and has been ranked among Europe's fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times in each of the last 5 years.

Learn more at www.rtbhouse.com.

About Adlook:

Founded in 2022, Adlook combines advertising and technology, leveraging Deep Learning to create impactful, privacy-focused solutions. Through its advanced DSP, Adlook offers tailored, outcome-based advertising services for leading brands and agencies, prioritizing user privacy and marketing success. As early adopters of Chrome's Privacy Sandbox and the Protected Audience API, Adlook collaborates with Google to drive a safer, privacy-centric advertising landscape. Operating across the Americas and the EMEA region, Adlook partners with over 700 publishers, delivering guaranteed results and access to innovative targeting and campaign optimization tools for clients such as Sanofi, Mars, and Heinz.

Discover more at www.adlook.com.

