Novotech, the leading global biotech Contract Research Organization (CRO), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Yooni Kim as a new Executive position of Managing Director for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, effective September 1, 2024.

This strategic appointment is part of Novotech's ongoing efforts to expand its global footprint and enhance its operational capabilities, positioning itself as a world-leader across all phases of clinical trials. As Novotech has scaled into a global entity, we have reaffirmed our commitment to maintaining a balance between global consistency and local responsiveness. The establishment of the Managing Director APAC role is a significant step achieving this, while aligning Novotech's operations across key regions, including the United States, Europe, Mainland China, and APAC.

Dr. Yooni Kim brings extensive expertise and leadership experience to her new role, with over 25 years' experience in the clinical research sector of academia, CROs and pharmaceutical companies. Her leadership was proven by a quantum leap in business growth in the APAC region within the CRO industry. Dr. Kim joined Novotech in 2016 as Executive Director, where she played a pivotal role in the growth of the company's business in Asia. Following the PPC group merger in 2019, she served as Vice President of Global Clinical Services, leading the Novotech's global clinical services departments and harmonizing Novotech's approach to clinical trials with stakeholders globally. She holds a B. Pharm from Ewha Womans University and a Ph.D in Preventive Medicine from Seoul National University.

"We are delighted to have Dr. Yooni Kim lead our APAC region," said Dr. John Moller, Novotech CEO. "Her deep understanding of the clinical research landscape in Asia, how this integrates into the global clinical research environment, and her leadership skills, will be invaluable as we continue to expand and strengthen our presence in this critical region."

In her new role as Managing Director for APAC, Dr. Kim will lead Novotech's APAC from providing strategic direction to diverse teams and ensuring operational excellence in the region. Dr. Kim said, "I am delighted to take this role. I bring a strategic approach to make growing Novotech's capabilities stronger in the region. I will be organized to prioritise the needs of customers and ensure to deliver exceptional value and service for our customers. I will continuously focus on keeping strong bonds with key opinion leaders (KOLs), regulatory bodies and reinforcing clinical trial site partnerships in the region. I believe this will help leverage the extensive capabilities of the region to benefit our client's clinical trials programs."

"APAC is a critical region for Novotech's business, hence this appointment gives the region a highly experienced leader with a customer-centric approach to oversee all aspects of operations and management areas, with the aim to provide our clients with reliable, actionable outcomes in their clinical trials program," Dr. Moller added.

Dr. Kim will also join Novotech's Executive Committee, where she will offer valuable contributions to the company's strategic direction and global initiatives.

Novotech remains committed to refining and optimizing its organizational structure to support its continued commitment to being biotech's partner at every phase.

Founded in 1997, Novotech is a global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) focused on partnering with biotech companies to accelerate the development of advanced and novel therapeutics at every phase.

Recognized for its industry-leading contributions, Novotech has received numerous prestigious awards, including the CRO Leadership Award 2023, the Asia Pacific Cell Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Excellence 2023, the Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award since 2006.

The Company offers a comprehensive suite of services including laboratories, Phase I facilities, drug development consulting, regulatory expertise, and has experience with over 5,000 clinical projects, including Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials and bioequivalence studies. With a presence in 34 office locations and a dedicated team of 3,000+ professionals worldwide, Novotech is a trusted end-to-end strategic partner of choice.

