CYIOS Corp.: CYIOS Corporation Announces it has Closed the Acquisition of Noir Medical Supplies

Noir Expects to See Strong Revenue Growth in 2024 Exceeding $7M, Up from $4.6M in 2023

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / CYIOS Corp (OTC PINK:CYIO), a publicly traded holding company, is pleased to announce it has successfully closed the strategic acquisition of Noir Medical Supplies, ("Noir") a company specializing in providing top-tier medical equipment and supplies. The acquisition marks a significant milestone for CYIOS with anticipated strong revenue growth in 2024 exceeding $7Million, up from $4.6Million in 2023.

To hear more about this acquisition, we invite you to join company Chairman John O'Shea for a fireside chat today at 4:05pm ET, click here: https://x.com/cyioscorp

John O'Shea, Chairman CYIOS Corporation commented: "We are thrilled to announce the successful closing of Noir Medical Supplies, which we see as a pivotal move to drive revenue growth while creating immediate and long-term shareholder value. With the strong demand for high-quality healthcare products and medical supplies, coupled with our strategic expansion, we are confident in our ability to deliver strong year-over-year revenue growth. The combination of CYIOS's expertise and Noir's diverse product offerings and distribution channels positions us well to capture new opportunities in the healthcare sector. Noir's revenues for 2024 are on target to exceed $7 million USD, reflecting a significant increase from 2023 revenues of $4.6 million. The company is also expecting this year over year revenue growth trend, with positive cash flow, to continue through 2025."

About Noir Medical Supplies

Noir Medical Supplies (https://noirmedicalsupplies.com/) is a rapidly growing provider of high-quality medical supplies and equipment. Established in 2023, Noir has quickly become a trusted name in the healthcare industry, offering a comprehensive range of products including personal protective equipment (PPE), diagnostic devices, and essential healthcare items for clinics, hospitals, and medical professionals. Noir's business model focuses on sourcing and supplying overstock, distressed, and direct purchase inventories to deliver high-quality products at competitive prices. Noir's clientele includes some of the largest healthcare and biotech companies in the United States. Additional information regarding clients served as well as distribution partners can be found on the company's website.

Noir's Mission is to solve inventory challenges for medical institutions and healthcare distributors, ensuring that they have access to the necessary products to operate efficiently and effectively. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Noir aims to expand its reach and product offerings, addressing the diverse needs of the healthcare sector across the United States and the Caribbean. Since our inception, Noir has seen consistent revenue growth and is on track to meet its ambitious financial targets.

CYIOS CONTACT INFORMATION

Public and Investor Relations: admin@cyioscorporation.com

Investors are encouraged to follow CYIOS at: ??https://twitter.com/cyioscorp

About CYIOS Corporation

CYIOS Corporation (OTC PINK:CYIO) is a publicly traded company focused on strategic investments and acquisitions in high-growth sectors, including healthcare, medical technology, and emerging industries. CYIOS is committed to innovation and excellence, aiming to build a portfolio of companies that deliver long-term value to shareholders. For more information, please visit: CYIOScorporation.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified using words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" & other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered w/ these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

SOURCE: CYIOS Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com