London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2024) - Routledge Publishing today announced the upcoming release of "Managing and Preventing Pandemics: Lessons from COVID-19" by Roberto De Vogli, scheduled for publication on October 9, 2024. This comprehensive analysis of global pandemic response strategies aims to provide insights for policymakers and health professionals.





Managing and Preventing Pandemics: Lessons from COVID-19

The book examines various approaches to managing the COVID-19 pandemic, identifying successful strategies and areas for improvement in global health crisis management. It also explores potential measures to mitigate future pandemic risks.

Key features of the book include:

Analysis of pandemic response strategies across different countries

Identification of critical factors in successful pandemic management

Discussion of potential preventive measures for future health crises

The book will be available in both paperback (ISBN 978-1-032-41555-0) and hardback (ISBN 978-1-032-84265-3) formats. It can be purchased through local bookshops, taylorandfrancis.com, and amazon.com.

About Prof. Roberto De Vogli (University of Padova)

Prior to joining the University of Padova, Roberto De Vogli gained an international reputation as a professor at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, the Department of Epidemiology and Public Health at University College London and the School of Health Sciences at the University of California Davis. He has also consulted for international organisations such as the World Bank and the World Health Organization. Prof. De Vogli has written more than 100 articles and book chapters in the field of public health. He has published in prestigious peer-reviewed journals such as The Lancet, BMJ, New England Journal of Medicine and Annals of Internal Medicine. His works has appeared on the BBC, Los Angeles Times, Reuters, NBC and Associated Press.





Prof. Roberto De Vogli during a Ted Talk

About Routledge Publishing

Routledge is a global publisher of academic books, journals and online resources in the humanities and social sciences. Founded in 1836, we have published many of the greatest thinkers and scholars of the last hundred years, including Adorno, Einstein, Russell, Popper, Wittgenstein, Jung, Bohm, Hayek, McLuhan, Marcuse and Sartre. Today Routledge is the world's leading academic publisher in the Humanities and Social Sciences. We publish thousands of books and journals each year, serving scholars, instructors, and professional communities worldwide. Our current publishing program encompasses groundbreaking textbooks and premier, peer-reviewed research in the Social Sciences, Humanities, Built Environment, Education and Behavioral Sciences. We have partnered with many of the most influential societies and academic bodies to publish their journals and book series. Readers can access tens of thousands of print and e-books from our extensive catalog of titles.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222868

SOURCE: Routledge Publishing