Antonio Delgado Rigal, CEO of Spain's AleaSoft Energy Forecasting, speaks with pv magazine about the rise in negative price hours in major European energy markets. He emphasizes the need for more storage capacity and argues that negative price periods will probably not threaten project profitability over the long term. European energy markets are experiencing more hours of negative prices - a trend often associated with the rapid expansion of renewable energy. However, this increase stems from a mix of factors. "While the deployment of more solar and wind is one of the main drivers, it is not ...

