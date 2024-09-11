YData Labs Inc: YData Announces Partnership With Databricks to Empower Enterprises With High-Quality Synthetic Data

YData Brings State-of-the-Art Data Quality Profiling and Synthetic Data Generation to Databricks, Enhancing Data Workflows and Ensuring Safe Data Sharing

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / YData is excited to announce a partnership with Databricks centered around the integration of YData Fabric's advanced capabilities for data quality profiling and synthetic data generation on Databricks Platform. This collaboration empowers enterprises to generate high-quality synthetic data on demand, ensuring data privacy, enhancing analytics capabilities, and accelerating AI and machine learning projects. Recognized as the leading solution worldwide for synthetic data generation, Fabric's superiority is backed by rigorous independent vendor comparisons. Its capabilities go far beyond single regular datasets, since Fabric also supports time-series, complete databases (multi-table) and unstructured data (text and files).





YData Fabric + Databricks Diagram

Architecture Diagram of Both Platforms Combined





Fabric now brings its state-of-the-art data quality profiling and synthetic data generation directly to Databricks notebooks, providing users with powerful tools to enhance their Databricks workflows seamlessly.

Key Benefits of YData and Databricks Partnership:

On-Demand Synthetic Data Generation: Generate synthetic data quickly and efficiently, enabling enterprises to meet data demands without compromising privacy or security. Seamless Integration With Databricks Notebooks: Leverage Databricks' advanced data processing capabilities to streamline synthetic data generation and management processes within familiar environments. Read more about how to use YData's SDK within Databricks environments. Enhanced Data Quality Profiling: Utilize cutting-edge profiling tools to ensure the highest quality of proprietary data, improving the accuracy and reliability of analytics and AI models. After all, AI is only as good as the data it's trained on. Safe Data Sharing With Unity Catalog: Enable Databricks customers to safely share synthetic data using Unity Catalog, ensuring data governance and compliance across the Lakehouse architecture.

This partnership represents a significant advancement in data quality for AI and synthetic data technology, providing enterprises with the tools they need to innovate and thrive in a data-driven world. By integrating Fabric's capabilities with Databricks, YData ensures that customers can seamlessly enhance their data assets and workflows, and leverage synthetic data for strategic decision-making.

For more information about YData Fabric and its integration with Databricks, please visit YData's Integrations docs.

Contact Information

PR Team

Marketing

press@ydata.ai

2067392782

Riley Maris

PR Manager

riley.maris@databricks.com

SOURCE: YData Labs Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.