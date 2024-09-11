Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
11.09.2024 16:02 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Best of Denton County 2024: Botox Bar Argyle Takes Home Best Cosmetic Injector Award

Botox Bar in Argyle Received The Best Cosmetic Injector Award in the DFW Area

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / Botox Bar, one of the leading cosmetic injection clinics in DFW, was recognized as the best cosmetic injector clinic in Argyle. The clinic is excited to announce that it is officially the leading provider of aesthetic treatments in the Argyle and the DFW area. With six locations across the DFW area and some of the top providers in medical aesthetics, Botox Bar offers incredible services for every patient.

Botox Bar Logo

Botox Bar Logo

This award is more than deserving, as Botox Bar has gone above and beyond for every client for years. Kiara DeWitt, the owner of Botox Bar, understands how important it is to provide quality services for aesthetic injections. Finding detail-oriented providers that use a customized approach to aesthetic injections can be difficult.

Botox Bar has mastered combining medical knowledge with creative art, creating results suited to individual needs. DeWitt and the Botox Bar providers go beyond administering injections; they've made a warm, welcoming environment that helps every patient achieve their aesthetic goals.

For anyone looking for high-quality aesthetic injections, Botox Bar is the perfect place. It offers Botox, Dysport, dermal fillers, and a medical weight loss program, services are top-tier, and the customer service is beyond exceptional. Receiving the Best Cosmetic Injector Award catapults Botox Bar to new heights and gives the clinic the recognition it deserves.

About Botox Bar: Botox Bar isn't your average aesthetic injection clinic. Botox Bar offers exceptional injection services, including neuromodulators, dermal fillers, and weight loss programs. We also lead cosmetic injection training for upcoming practitioners, providing the best education for the next-generation aesthetic injectors.

Contact Information

Madison Jackson
Lead Content Writer
madison@realdrseattle.com
817-994-1373

SOURCE: Botox Bar

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
