Generating the Electric Era: The Premium Lynk & Co Z10 Launches to Market

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 5th, Lynk & Co officially announced the launch of the brand's first all-electric model, Lynk & Co Z10. Built on the world-class intelligent electric architecture, the SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture), Lynk & Co Z10 is the brand's first all-electric premium E-Class sedan, elevating the brand towards a new phase of electric era.

The brand new Lynk & Co Z10 model follows Lynk & Co's design philosophy of "Mega-City Contrast", utilizing and upgrading its exterior with the second-generation design language, "The Next Day", to bring a unique, futuristic and identifiable design. The model also incorporates prospective technological elements to give the vehicle an atmospheric and dynamic visual impact, as well as a modern and timeless stance. Based on different time phases of the metropolitan sunrise, the model introduces multiple car colors and corresponding interior colors, which are highly harmonious and unified, echoing the changing light and shadow of the environment. It embodies the concept of aerodynamics and combines a number of wind resistance optimization designs, achieving a drag coefficient of 0.198Cd for the entire vehicle, which effectively improves the driving range of this model.

Lynk & Co Z10 also provides powerful and exceptional performances on road, achieving 0-100km/h acceleration in just 3.5 seconds. Structured based on the SEA, this model guarantees outstanding power and control, offering users with premium and comfortable driving experience. Lynk & Co Z10 also inherits the racing DNA of Lynk & Co, for different driving modes, it has undergone more than 800 hours of professional race track tuning, and more than 500 hours of mountain road tuning, to further enhance the unique driving pleasure of users. While upgrading the driving experience, Lynk & Co Z10 also ensures a high level of user travel safety. Based on comprehensive safety, it optimizes the body and battery of the product, far exceeding industry safety standards. The battery in this product has passed a number of extreme industry tests, ensuring battery safety in all aspects.

With premium quality and leading technology, Lynk & Co Z10 has led the brand to achieve the parallel operation of three power modes: fuel, plug-in hybrid and all-electric, and has significantly started a new era for the brand. In the future, Lynk & Co will bring more products to the international market, providing various power options, and continue to further change mobility for better experiences.

About Lynk & Co:

Launched in 2016, Lynk & Co is created for the new generation of open urbanites. Lynk & Co is not just a new car brand but a new brand in the car industry. Born global, open, and connected, the brand aims to build an open platform connecting people, cars, and the world.

Contact:

lynkco.media@lynkco.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2502872/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/generating-the-electric-era-the-premium-lynk--co-z10-launches-to-market-302245197.html