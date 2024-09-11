Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 13 September 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Genmab ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 66,165,102 shares (DKK 66,165,102) ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 11,729 shares (DKK 11,729) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 66,176,831 shares (DKK 66,176,831) ------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription prices: · 4,623 shares - DKK 1,025.00 · 3,656 shares - DKK 1,032.00 · 561 shares - DKK 1,050.00 · 1,645 shares - DKK 1,334.50 · 1,015 shares - DKK 1,432.00 · 229 shares - DKK 1,615.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: GMAB ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 11143 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further inform-ion, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66