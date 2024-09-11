Anzeige
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 13 September 2024 in the ISIN
below. 



ISIN:         DK0010272202             
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Genmab                
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 66,165,102 shares (DKK 66,165,102)  
------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        11,729 shares (DKK 11,729)      
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  66,176,831 shares (DKK 66,176,831)  
------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:  ·     4,623 shares - DKK 1,025.00
            ·     3,656 shares - DKK 1,032.00
            ·     561 shares - DKK 1,050.00 
            ·     1,645 shares - DKK 1,334.50
            ·     1,015 shares - DKK 1,432.00
            ·     229 shares - DKK 1,615.00 
------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      GMAB                 
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     11143                
------------------------------------------------------------



For further inform-ion, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
