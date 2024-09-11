Welcome to a Brand New TaxBandits: IRS E-filing Solution Gets a New Look, Features, and Technology

The team at TaxBandits is excited to usher in the future of e-filing of Forms 1099, W-2, and more! TaxBandits has undergone a complete transformation, making it more powerful and advanced than ever before. With a fresh new look, cutting-edge features, and breakthrough technology, TaxBandits is redefining how tax professionals, reporting agents, and even small business owners handle payroll and employment tax filings.

Revamped User Interface

Welcome to a brand new TaxBandits, featuring a fresh design and upgraded technology that enhances usability and efficiency across the entire application. This update empowers their clients to navigate tasks more smoothly, boosting productivity and streamlining workflows.

Upgraded Filing Processes

TaxBandits clients can now enjoy an even more streamlined and intuitive filing process. With expanded options for importing data, filing forms at any volume, and seamlessly distributing recipient copies, the process has never been simpler or easier to track and manage. This tax season, clients will have two new options for importing data: 'copying and pasting' from a file or importing directly from a Google Sheet, in addition to bulk uploading form data and integrating with leading accounting software.

TaxBandits is transforming the e-filing experience with the following robust features built for tax professionals:

BanditCollab: Team Management Tools

The biggest challenge to a streamlined tax season often stems from creating and maintaining an efficient workflow. BanditCollab , a comprehensive suite of team management tools, is designed to simplify this process.

With BanditCollab , account Admins can efficiently invite team members, assign them to specific clients, organize them into groups, and control their access levels through the advanced Role Systems provided by TaxBandits. This enables seamless task delegation and secure management of team responsibilities within a unified platform.

Watch this video to see BanditCollab in action!

BanditConnect: Secure Client Communication

Communicating and following up during the filing process can often take longer than the form filing itself. With BanditConnect from TaxBandits, tax professionals can streamline this process by allowing their clients to actively participate through a dedicated client portal, eliminating the need to search for information and accelerating the entire workflow.

The BanditConnect client portal is fully customizable, enabling users to add their own colors, and branding, and even personalize the 'From' email address on system-generated emails. This not only streamlines communication but also enhances the quality and security of the filing experience for their clients.

In addition to its full customization options, the BanditConnect portal facilitates seamless communication, allowing tax professionals to chat directly with clients, address their needs, and securely share tax information, draft copies for review, and finalize forms as needed - without the use of third-party applications.

Watch this video to see BanditConnect in action!

When asked about the extensive new features and functionality coming to TaxBandits, Agie Sundaram, CEO and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises (parent company of TaxBandits), responded with excitement, stating "As a leading e-file provider, we understand the growing challenges tax professionals are facing with data security, client management, and team collaboration. At TaxBandits, we're dedicated to continuously enhancing our offerings. Our solutions go beyond e-filing, providing secure client communication, team engagement, brand customization, and more - all powered by advanced technology upgrades."

Visit TaxBandits.com to create a free account and discover the brand-new TaxBandits.

About TaxBandits

The 1099 and W-2 experts! TaxBandits is a SOC 2 Certified, IRS-authorized e-file provider of Forms 1099 , Form W-2 , 1095 , 940 , 941 , and W-9 , serving businesses, service providers, and tax professionals of every shape and size.

Software providers and other high-volume filers can take advantage of TaxBandits API . The integration allows them to add client value and expand monetization efforts. TaxBandits API enables seamless preparation and e-filing of 1099 , W-2, 941, 940, and ACA 1095 forms. Software providers can also use the developer-friendly 1099 API to request W-9s and automate 1099 filings efficiently.

About SPAN Enterprises

Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management tools for over a decade.

The SPAN Enterprises Portfolio of products includes TaxBandits , ACAwise , ExpressExtension , 123PayStubs , and TruckLogics .

