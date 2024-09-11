EQS-Ad-hoc: Schletter International B.V. / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe
Amsterdam, 11 September 2024 - Schletter International B.V. has today successfully completed a bond tap issue of EUR 6 million in its outstanding senior secured bond issue with maturity 12 September 2025 (ISIN NO0012530973/WKN A3K86F). The total outstanding amount will be increased to EUR 56 million. The bond tap issue was priced at 102.25% of par and net proceeds will be applied towards general corporate purposes.
Arctic Securities acted as sole manager in connection with the placement of the bond tap issue.
|Schletter International B.V.
|NO0012530973, NO0012530981
|A3K86F , A3K86D
|Freiverkehr in Frankfurt; Oslo
|1986293
