PepsiCo: 7UP ELEVATES ITS MIXOLOGY GAME WITH A NEW GLOBAL CAMPAIGN AND REFRESHING BRAND PLATFORM

- The soft drink brand's latest campaign 'Level Up With 7UP' sets out to inspire Gen Zs and Millennials around the world to make 7UP their zesty and refreshing go-to mixer, elevating any social moment -

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LEVELUPWITH7UP - 7UP® is excited to reveal its latest campaign 'Level Up With 7UP' a new global platform dedicated to those who are looking to elevate their social occasions. Drawing on popular insights and online trends, the soft drink brand recognises that both Gen Z and Millennials are more open when it comes to experimenting with food and drink options like never before. 7UP is celebrating this creative expression, reiterating its role within social occasions by cementing itself as the go-to drink for crafting refreshing mixes to round out any gathering - becoming the perfect partner for the next wave of social enjoyment!

Whether it's getting together for a fun beach day, birthday celebrations or heading to a house-party with friends, 7UP provides the perfect base to every serve, bringing delicious flavour, fizz, and an extra splash of zest to your drinking experience. The new campaign forms part of the wider LEVELUPWITH7UP platform that has been rolled out across various regions worldwide - solidifying 7UP as a versatile plus-one to any gathering. To celebrate, 7UP has released a short film that features friends turning up the fun by mixing 7UP in their own creative ways, showcasing their excitement and curiosity about their new concoctions. It captures how the playful experimentation with 7UP effortlessly elevates the good vibes.

Throughout this month, 7UP will also launch an exciting new influencer content series aimed at making it easier than ever to create and enjoy delicious mixed drinks. This vibrant campaign is specifically designed to guide Gen Zs and Millennials through the steps of how to level up with 7UP. Creators will incorporate 7UP into much-loved beverages, demonstrating how simple it can be to enhance the taste whilst putting a unique spin on your drink of choice… Watch this space!

Eric Melis, VP Global Brand Marketing for 7UP said: "We're excited to launch our new 7UP mixology campaign, designed to show how adding 7UP to your social occasions can elevate unforgettable moments. With countless ways to enjoy 7UP, this campaign highlights all the different mixes consumers can create. Whether you're sipping on a mocktail spritz, using it as your chosen mixer or enjoying it straight from the can, 7UP provides the perfect blend of flavour and fizz, creating a refreshing experience that's ideal for any moment spent with friends."

With global influencer content set to go live in the coming weeks, sharing bespoke recipe mixes whilst tapping into fun new trends, social media users can use the hashtag LEVELUPWITH7UP on TikTok and Instagram for inspiration on adding a sparkling twist to classic drinks

With 7UP's Zero Sugar variant also offering the same mouthwatering taste without the sugar, there are plenty of options to upgrade your drinks with flavours everyone can get excited about.

7UP's new platform will be rolled out in select markets worldwide including; Egypt, Vietnam, Portugal, India and Thailand*. Locally produced influencer content, sampling opportunities, giveaways, consumer events and VIP beach parties will take place across listed markets, celebrating 7UP as the only plus one you need for all social occasions. For further information on the campaign and activity, please refer to local websites and social channels.

* 7UP is a trademark of PepsiCo for all international markets excluding the US

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

pepsicomediarelations@pepsico.com

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complimentary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, and visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2497473/PepsiCo_7UP_Global_Mixology_Campaign.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/7up-elevates-its-mixology-game-with-a-new-global-campaign-and-refreshing-brand-platform-302245269.html