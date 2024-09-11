Banff Sunshine Village: Experience Alberta's Larch Season at the Banff Sunshine Meadows

BANFF, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / Witness the spectacular larch trees turn golden this fall at Banff Sunshine Meadows. Nestled high in the Canadian Rockies at 7,000 feet above sea level, observe the rare and stunning transformation as Alberta's larch trees turn a golden hue at the world-class resort, Banff Sunshine Village.









As cool air moves into the valley, the larch tree undergoes a stunning transformation during the fall, where its needles turn yellow and orange as they dry. This is known as larch season in the Canadian Rockies. The larch, "Laryx," tree is a unique deciduous conifer, as the only pine tree that sheds its needles to conserve energy and water in preparation for winter. This marks one of the most enchanting times of the year to explore the Banff Sunshine Meadows.

The larch tree is named after the Latin word "lárix," deriving from the ancient Celtic word "lar," meaning "fat" or "rich." In ancient times, the tree symbolized resilience and adaptation. The tree's resin was used in various applications, including waterproofing boats and in traditional medicines. Thriving in the high altitudes of the Rockies, the larch tree creates a breathtaking show each fall, drawing explorers to our high-alpine resort to experience this seasonal change.

"Larch season is such a beautiful time of year in Banff National Park; during larch season the mountains come to life in the color of falls, synonymous with the knowledge winter is on its way. With our 2024 summer operations extended this year until September 22nd, we are thrilled to be able to share the beauty of larch season with guests of Banff National Park at Sunshine," says Kendra Scurfield, VP of Marketing, Brand and Communications at Banff Sunshine Village.

Experience the spectacular seasonal transition as the larch tree illuminates Banff Sunshine Meadows! Take in the panoramic views within a UNESCO World Heritage Site from the Standish Viewing Deck. Banff Sunshine Meadows offers over 10 kilometers (over 6 miles) of trails perfect for hiking, sightseeing, and photography.

"For guests looking for jaw-dropping scenery this larch season, they'll find it at Sunshine Meadows," adds Scurfield. "There is plenty of parking available at Sunshine and no reservations are needed."

Visitors to Banff Sunshine Meadows can enjoy a 22-minute scenic Sunshine Village gondola ride and sightseeing chairlift for only $68 + GST for adults and $35 + GST for youth tickets. Overnight guests of the resort sleep mountainside in luxury, with direct access to the meadows at Banff's only mountain-top hotel, Sunshine Mountain Lodge.

The spectacular larch season is here for a limited time at the Banff Sunshine Meadows, open daily from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. until September 22, 2024.

About Banff Sunshine Village:

Located 7,000 feet above sea level (2,133 meters) lives Banff Sunshine Village, nestled between the peaks of the Canadian Rockies in Banff National Park. The world-class resort is known for its all-natural snow, as skiers and riders visit the premier alpine resort during its seven-month-long winter ski season, spanning from mid-November to late May. Starting late June, summer blooms up at Banff Sunshine Meadows, as Alberta's natural wildflowers paint hundreds of untouched and preserved acres with a vibrant and colorful landscape. From skiing and riding on Canada's Best Snow in the winter to hiking the Sunshine Meadows during the summer, Banff Sunshine is the ultimate year-round destination for nature enthusiasts. The fully serviced Canadian Rockies resort is open until Sept. 22, 2024, for summer operations.

For more information about larch season at the Sunshine Meadows, please visit banffsunshinemeadows.com or email Kendra Scurfield, VP of Marketing, Brand and Communications at kscurfield@skibanff.com

