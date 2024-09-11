Norway's Otovo says it plans to lay off around 170 employees. The company, which operates in 13 European countries, employed 384 people by the end of 2023. Otovo, a Norway-based operator of an online marketplace for solar, storage, and wall boxes, has announced plans to lay off about 170 employees. The company, which operates in 13 European countries, employed 384 people at the end of 2023. CEO Andreas Thorsheim said on LinkedIn that Otovo aims to save between NOK 200 million ($18. 4 million) and NOK 225 million through the job cuts. In the first half of 2024, Otovo's sales fell from approximately ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...