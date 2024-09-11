JA Solar has supplied its n-type DeepBlue 4. 0 Pro modules for a 1. 1 GW solar installation in Tibet. The project is believed to be the world's largest combined animal husbandry facility and solar array now under construction. Construction has begun on a 1. 1 GW solar project in Tibet, China. The project includes two sites combining animal husbandry and solar power, located in Angduo Township, Mangkang County, and Gongjue Township, Latuo County, in eastern Tibet. China Huadian Corp. is funding the project. Once operational, the sites will work in conjunction with hydropower stations along the ...

