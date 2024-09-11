Delinea, a pioneering provider of solutions for securing identities through centralized authorization, today announced its recognition as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM). This marks the 6th consecutive time that Delinea has been acknowledged in the Leaders Quadrant; Delinea stated that, in their opinion, this highlights the company's ongoing commitment to delivering market-trusted security solutions.

"We are honored to be recognized once again as a Leader by Gartner," said Art Gilliland, CEO of Delinea. "Identity security serves as the first line of defense, as every identity, both human and non-human, and the data with which they interact are targets in today's modern enterprises. I believe this acknowledgement reaffirms our commitment to safeguarding our clients while delivering solutions that not only enhance security but also remove complexity, elevating the user experience."

As Gartner states, "growth continues to be driven by the increasing awareness among security and identity leaders regarding the critical need for PAM solutions. Leaders have successfully built a significant installed customer base and revenue stream and have high viability ratings and robust revenue growth".

Delinea's cloud-native platform delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions, encompassing Privileged Account and Session Management (PASM), Privileged Elevation and Delegation Management (PEDM), Remote Privileged Access Management (RPAM), Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM), and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), to provide a seamless and intuitive user experience.

With its intelligent authorization capabilities, Delinea empowers organizations to discover identities, assign access levels, detect irregularities, and respond to threats in real time. The platform is engineered for rapid deployment in weeks rather than months and demands 90% fewer resources to manage compared to competitors' solutions.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, Abhyuday Data, et al, 9 September 2024 GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Delinea was formed in April 2021 through the merger of Thycotic and Centrify and was named a Leader in the 2022 and 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for PAM. Centrify was named a Leader in the 2018, 2020, and 2021 reports. Thycotic was named a Leader in the 2020 and 2021 reports.

About Delinea

Delinea is a pioneer in securing identities through centralized authorization, making organizations more secure by seamlessly governing their interactions across modern enterprise. It applies context and intelligence throughout the identity lifecycle, covering cloud and traditional infrastructure, data, and SaaS applications to eliminate identity-related threats. Delinea uniquely provides intelligent authorization for all identities, allowing precise user identification, appropriate access assignment, interaction monitoring, and swift response to irregularities. The Delinea Platform accelerates adoption and boosts productivity, deploying in weeks, not months, requiring just 10% of the resources compared to competitors. Discover more about Delinea on Delinea.com, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube

