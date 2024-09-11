Regulatory News:

Jacquet Metals SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date Total number of shares Number of theoretical

voting rights August 31, 2024 22 016 467 31 786 616

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 22 016 467 shares is 31 042 646, taking into account the 743 970 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

