Jacquet Metals SA (Paris:JCQ):
Date
Total number of shares
Number of theoretical
August 31, 2024
22 016 467
31 786 616
The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 22 016 467 shares is 31 042 646, taking into account the 743 970 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
