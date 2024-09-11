Regulatory News:

Ikonisys (Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO), a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancers through a unique, fully automated solution for medical analysis laboratories, today announces that its wholly-owned company Hospitex International signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) with BIO BRASIL BIOTECNOLOGIA LTDA, a premier provider of anatomical pathology services in Brazil, marking a significant expansion of their collaboration in Brazil. This partnership aims to enhance the availability of diagnostic tools and improve healthcare outcomes in São Paulo state through the acquisition of additional state-of-the-art cytology equipment.

More specifically, the MOU outlines the acquisition ofan additional 10 Cytofast Plus systems and 50,000 reagent kits by BIO BRASIL. The Company will thus expand its diagnostic infrastructure, complementing the 7 systems already deployed in collaboration with Hospitex, to face the growing demand for Pap tests and urinary cytology diagnostics in São Paulo. In addition, a pilot project of innovative fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) technology will be conducted within BIO BRASIL's centralized laboratory to test Ikonisys' advanced diagnostic solution for urinary cytology. This project aims at introducing innovative applications for LSiL (Low-grade Squamous Intraepithelial Lesions) and ASCUS (Atypical Squamous Cells of Undetermined Significance) in Pap tests. The system has already been successfully evaluated in collaboration with São Paulo City Hall.

As part of the agreement, BIO BRASIL will oversee the integration and operational deployment of the new equipment, ensure staff training, and promote the accessibility of cytology services while Ikonisys will supply the equipment and reagent kits, provide technical support and training, and collaborate on R&D initiatives. The partnership will be effective for two years and aims to drive forward innovations in diagnostic pathology. Both companies are committed to completing an initial order of equipment and supplies by the end of 2024, ensuring swift deployment to support market needs.

The state of São Paulo presents a substantial market for cytology services. With nearly 8 million women of screening age for cervical cancer, preventive Pap tests have become a public health priority, with current urban coverage surpassing 70%. In addition, the state of São Paulo reports approximately 20,000 new cases of bladder cancer annually, emphasizing the growing demand for urinary cytology diagnostics.

Francesco Trisolini, COO of Ikonisys, stated: "We are thrilled to extend our partnership with BIO BRASIL which ties in with our strategy of expanding worldwide. This partnership marks a significant step forward in our commitment to advancing cytology technologies and enhancing healthcare services in geographies where there is a tremendous need to save human lives."

Thanks to this collaboration, BIO BRASIL will consolidate its position as the leading anatomical pathology laboratory in Brazil and Ikonisys is set to establish as the reference technology for liquid-based cytology (LBC) in Brazil.

Ikonisys SA is a cell-based diagnostics company based in Paris (France), New Haven (Connecticut, USA) and Milan (Italy) specialized in the early and accurate detection of cancer. The company develops, produces and markets the proprietary Ikoniscope20® and Ikoniscope20max® platforms, fully-automated solutions designed to deliver accurate and reliable detection and analysis of rare and very rare cells. Ikonisys has received FDA clearance for several automated diagnostic applications, which are also marketed in Europe under CE certification. Through its breakthrough fluorescence microscopy platform, the company continues to develop a stream of new tests, including liquid biopsy tests based on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC).

BIO BRASIL BIOTECNOLOGIA LTDA is a premier distribution company in São Paulo, Brazil, also partner of a reference lab named APOIOLAB, provider of pathological anatomy services and molecular biology based in São Paulo, Brazil, BIO BRASIL also has a factory in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais that produce hematology, chemical chemistry and uranalysis reagents. With a reputation for excellence and innovation, BIO BRASIL has become a leader in diagnostic pathology provider, serving a vast network of other healthcare providers and patients. Their commitment to quality and accuracy has positioned them as a trusted partner in healthcare across the country. BIO BRASIL also has another factory making boxes for disposing of hospital waste, and is the owner of a patent in partnership with the University of Campinas UNICAMP for intestinal parasite testing, with the development of automated analysis equipment.

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's prospects and development. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense, the conditional tense and forward-looking words such as "believe", "aim to", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "should", "could", "would" or "will" or, where appropriate, the negative of these terms or any other similar variants or expressions. This information is not historical data and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data set forth will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by the Company. It is subject to change or modification due to uncertainties relating to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. This information contains data relating to the Company's intentions, estimates and objectives concerning, in particular, the market, strategy, growth, results, financial situation and cash flow of the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. The Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment and therefore cannot anticipate all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of any one risk or combination of risks could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking information, it being recalled that none of this forward-looking information constitutes a guarantee of actual results.

