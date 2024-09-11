Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
11.09.2024 18:38 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A-1 Broadcast: Ovie Mughelli Shares All-Pro Tailgating and Gameday Party Tips on TipsOnTV

Football Veteran and Former Network TV Football Analyst Makes the Most of Having a Good Time and Supporting His Favorite Teams This Fall

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / At 6-foot-1 and 250 pounds, Ovie Mughelli was a bruising fullback in the NFL for more than a decade. Known for his tough play and engaging personality, Mughelli was a fan favorite both on and off the field. Now, he shares his football insights and timely tailgating tips, including grilling ideas and recipes to enjoy all the games.

Former All-Pro NFL Start Ovie Mughelli Reveals Top Tailgating Secrets

Former All-Pro NFL Start Ovie Mughelli Reveals Top Tailgating Secrets
Former All-Pro Fullback Ovie Mughelli Dishes Up Tailgating Inspiration

MUST-HAVE FOR EVERY TAILGATE

A must-have is a Jackery portable solar generator to "power" tailgating parties. Jackery is a global leader for solar generators and green off-grid energy solutions. It is not only there to assist during hurricanes and storms, but it also serves as a convenient way to power daily life and outdoor fun, such as camping, RVing, and tailgating. Check out the Jackery 1000 v2, perfect for tailgating. It powers grills and coolers to large-screen TVs and portable sound systems. Now through the end of September, go to www.jackery.com to get some great deals.

THE GO TO BEVERAGE

Whether tailgating at the stadium or catching the game at home with friends, Dogfish Head's Bar Cart Vodka Mix Pack features an assortment of ready-to-drink cocktails for everyone to enjoy; no shaker, no hassle! Dogfish Head cocktails are expertly crafted using real spirits and a duo of real fruit juices for distinct flavor experiences, sure to elevate every tailgate. Two favorites are the Strawberry Honeyberry Vodka Lemonade and the all-new Passionfruit Citrus Vodka Mulep. Savor every sip of flavor! For more information, visit www.dogfish.com

WOW FANS AT THE TAILGATING PARTY

The MVP this football season is the food. Whether tailgating, watching from home, or enjoying the game at Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, America's Number One Sports Bar, bring the game day excitement to every gathering with their Ultimate Tailgate Bundles. There are three options to customize any feast: the Game Day Slider Packs with cheeseburgers, two different kinds of chicken sliders, or pulled pork; The Wings Bundle, with traditional or boneless wings and sauces, and the fan-favorite Chicken Tender bundle. Get a choice of two or three for a limited time only, starting at under $50. For more information, visit walk-ons.com.

POST|VIDEO

About TipsOnTV

TipsOnTV is a lifestyle blog featuring content as seen on national and local media outlets. Expert hosts share advice for viewers, listeners, and readers. TipsOnTV covers a variety of topics including food, entertaining, personal finance, technology, travel, health, lifestyle and more.

Contact Information

R E
tipsontv@gmail.com

SOURCE: TipsOnTV

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
