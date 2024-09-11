A-1 Broadcast: Meteorologist and Disaster Expert Cheryl Nelson Shares New Safety Strategies for National Preparedness Month on TipsOnTV

Essential Steps to Take Before an Emergency and Tips for Quick Recovery

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / Major weather disasters regularly impact the nation, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in damage. Wildfires, heat waves, tornadoes, and record flooding have already occurred this year, and the upcoming hurricane season will bring even more challenges. This makes this year's National Preparedness Month especially important. Just in time for National Preparedness Month, disaster expert Cheryl Nelson shares critical steps on how to prepare for and recover from any disaster.

FEMA Trained Disaster Expert Shares Tips to Be Ready for Every Emergency

Meteorologist & Disaster Expert Cheryl Nelson Offers Strategies for National Preparedness Month

EVERY HOUSEHOLD SHOULD HAVE

There is some amazing new technology available, and batteries top the list. Ampace Technology recently unveiled the Andes 1500 Portable Power Stations, which are rechargeable, battery-powered devices, powerful enough to run 99% of household appliances during power outages. It can provide electrical power in situations where traditional power sources are not available, such as during power outages or on long trips. The Andes 1500 can be fully charged in only 55 minutes and will last over 6,000 cycles, making it a lifesaver for emergency and long-term use. For more information, visit AmpacePower.com.

TOP RECOMMENDATION FOR HOMEOWNERS

Make sure to have enough insurance and the right insurance. One great option is Recoop Disaster Insurance, the first and only multi-peril disaster insurance that provides fast recovery cash after a natural disaster. Recoop is an easy and affordable insurance product that pays out a lump-sum cash benefit of up to $25,000 after a declared disaster. This includes hurricanes with storm surge, wildfires, tornadoes, earthquakes, gas explosions, winter storms, or dust storms. Recoop also does not restrict how the cash is spent following a claim, giving consumers options to choose. For more information, visit RecoopInsurance.com.

STAYING CONNECTED DURING AN EMERGENCY

Keep those devices charged, have backup and portable chargers handy, and use Wi-Fi calling when service is interrupted. With an Apple phone go to Settings > Phone > Wi-Fi Calling and for Android, Settings > More Connection Settings > Wi-Fi Calling. Another tip is choosing a wireless provider like T-Mobile, which is ready to respond to emergencies and disasters year-round. They even have a fleet of assets like trucks and wi-fi trailers with charging stations to better help those impacted by disasters. For more information, visit www.T-Mobile.com/news/Emergency-Response

UNIQUE SOLUTIONS FOR DISASTER PREPAREDNESS

Prepare for unexpected power outages with the GE LED+ Battery Backup Bulb. This clever bulb provides five hours of light and automatically comes on when the power goes out. It fits standard lighting fixtures and provides the same brightness as traditional bulbs. Even unscrew the bulb and carry it around like a flashlight. The GE LED+ Battery Backup Bulb provides peace of mind, always staying one step ahead of the next power outage. Get it today at Amazon

POST|VIDEO

About TipsOnTV

TipsOnTV is a lifestyle blog featuring content as seen on national and local media outlets. Expert hosts share advice for viewers, listeners, and readers. TipsOnTV covers a variety of topics, including food, entertaining, personal finance, technology, travel, health, lifestyle, and more.

Contact Information

R E

tipsontv@gmail.com

SOURCE: TipsOnTV

View the original press release on newswire.com.