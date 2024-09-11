EVCS and Kitsap Bank Expand EV Charging in Washington State

EVCS to install DC Fast chargers across 4 locations in partnership with Kitsap Bank

EVCS , one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging network operators on the West Coast, and Kitsap Bank , a local, independent, family and women-owned community bank, are proud to announce a significant expansion of their EV charging infrastructure across Washington State. This initiative aims to bolster the state's electrification efforts, with the first of four planned locations at Kitsap Bank branches now operational and open to the public in Gig Harbor at 4714 Point Fosdick Drive.

As part of this major project, EVCS is installing EV chargers at four key Kitsap Bank locations: Gig Harbor, Port Orchard, Kingston, and Belfair. Each site will feature four 150 kW DC Fast chargers (DCFC) and one Level 2 (L2) charger, providing a total of 16 DCFCs and four L2 chargers across the four locations. The Gig Harbor site has already been commissioned and is now open to the public, with installations in Port Orchard and Kingston nearing completion and plans for Belfair underway. This collaboration reflects Kitsap Bank's unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance EV charging infrastructure throughout the West Sound Ferry Access Area and beyond, ensuring that EV drivers have access to reliable and rapid charging options. The project is funded by a contract with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and managed by Forth.

"We are thrilled to bring our fast-charging network to multiple key locations in Washington State, supporting the growing number of EV drivers in the region," said EVCS CEO, Gustavo Occhiuzzo. "This initiative underscores our commitment to expanding accessible and reliable charging infrastructure across the state. The new EVCS chargers will make it easy for drivers to travel confidently throughout Washington, knowing they have fast and reliable charging options available."

"At Kitsap Bank, we have an ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, and we are always seeking new opportunities to make a positive impact, said Tony George, Kitsap Bank President & Chief Operating Officer. "We appreciate this partnership, and look forward to expanding EV charger access through additional Kitsap Bank locations, ensuring that charging stations are easily accessible in the communities that we serve."

"The project team excels at delivering fast charging infrastructure that serves communities, highway corridors, and ferry travelers" adds Kara Symonds, WSDOT's Interim Alternative Fuels Program Manager. "The West Sound Ferry Access project received the top score during our evaluation process and we're grateful the stations are coming online and closing charging gaps."

Charging their cars in the photo are the following from Kitsap Bank: Tony George, President & Chief Operating Officer; Rich Martinez, SVP / Director of Municipal & Specialty Banking; and Michael Gordon, SVP / Commercial Payments Manager.

About EVCS:

EVCS was founded in 2018 and has quickly become one of the largest and fastest-growing electric vehicle fast charging networks on the U.S. West Coast. EVCS is committed to leading the electric transportation revolution by rapidly expanding access to fast, affordable, carbon-neutral, and conveniently located public EV charging. Powered by 100% renewable energy, EVCS is disrupting the mobility industry through a turn-key approach that utilizes public and private funding sources to accelerate the installation of fast charging stations. EVCS has secured over $200M+ in government funding and engaged over 220 public and private site hosts, including Fortune 500 companies and underrepresented communities, to build and grow its network. In addition, EVCS offers EV drivers flexible subscription charging plans. This includes unlimited charging plans designed for gig and high-mileage drivers, with significant potential savings. For more information, visit evcs.com .

About Kitsap Bank:

Established August 8, 1908, Kitsap Bank is headquartered in Port Orchard, WA, operating 17 locations throughout Western Washington. With $1.6 billion in assets, the Bank provides a full range of financial services to commercial and individual clients. Kitsap Bank has been named a Preferred Lender by the U.S. Small Business Administration, and a Corporate Philanthropist and one of Washington's Best Workplaces by the Puget Sound Business Journal. The Bank is ranked the 14th largest bank based in the State of Washington and is the fourth largest women-owned business, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal. Kitsap Bank was awarded the 2019 National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion, as part of the Corporations for Communities Award Program. The Bank has a 5 Star rating from BauerFinancial Inc. For more information, visit kitsapbank.com .

About WSDOT:

WSDOT operates and improves the state's transportation system for cars, trucks, ferries, aircraft, passenger rail, bicycling, and walking. WSDOT's mission is to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality for people and businesses. For more information, visit wsdot.wa.gov .

About Forth:

Forth is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the equitable advancement of clean transportation. Forth builds program and policy models that significantly expand equitable access to electric transportation in the U.S. and beyond. For more information, visit forthmobility.org

