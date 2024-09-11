The Investor Summit Group: Investor Summit August 2024 Presentations Now Accessible for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / Investor Summit Group, an independent organization focused on creating networking opportunities for the MicroCap and SmallCap community, has announced that presentations from the August 20 Microcap Investor Summit Virtual 2024 Conference are now accessible for on-demand viewing.
Participants and those unable to attend can now access the presentations at their convenience:
Click the Presentation Links Below To Access Presentations:
PRESENTING COMPANY
SECTOR
PRESENTATION LINK
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:TNXP)
Healthcare
Tonix Presentation Investor Summit August 20
DocGo (Nasdaq:DCGO)
Healthcare
DocGo Presentation Investor Summit August 20
Kindly Inc (Nasdaq:KDLY)
Healthcare
Kindly Presentation Investor Summit August 20
ProPhase Labs, Inc (Nasdaq:PRPH)
Healthcare
ProPhase Presentation Investor Summit August 20
Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:LIXT)
Healthcare
Lixte Presentation Investor Summit August 20
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings (Nasdaq:SHPH)
Healthcare
Shuttle Presentation Investor Summit August 20
Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CVKD)
Healthcare
Cadrenal Presentation Investor Summit August 20
Soligenix (Nasdaq:SNGX)
Healthcare
Soligenix Presentation Investor Summit August 20
DigiAsia Corp. (Nasdaq:FAAS)
Technology
DigiAsia Presentation Investor Summit August 20
Canaan Inc. (Nasdaq:CAN)
Technology
Canaan Presentation Investor Summit August 20
Sono-Tek Corp (Nasdaq:SOTK)
Technology
Sono-Tek Presentation Investor Summit August 20
Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB)
Technology
Tego Presentation Investor Summit August 20
Auddia Inc. (Nasdaq:AUUD)
Technology
Auddia Presentation Investor Summit August 20
Aclarion Inc. (Nasdaq:ACON)
Healthcare
Aclarion Presentation Investor Summit August 20
VCI Global Limited (Nasdaq:VCIG)
Industrials
VCI Presentation Investor Summit August 20th
Stran & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq:SWAG)
Communication Services
Stran Presentation Investor Summit August 20th
OppFi, Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)
Financial Services
OppFi Presentation Investor Summit August 20
The Real Brokerage (Nasdaq:REAX)
Real Estate
Real Presentation Investor Summit August 20
Beneficient (Nasdaq:BENF)
Financial Services
Beneficient Presentation Investor Summit August 20
Genius Group (NYSE American:GNS)
Consumer Defensive
Genius Presentation Investor Summit August 20
Thermal Energy International Inc. (OTCQB:TMGEF)
Industrials
Thermal Presentation Investor Summit August 20
Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd (OTCQB:HLRTF)
Technology
Hillcrest Presentation Investor Summit August 20
Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq:MFIN)
Financial Services
Medallion Presentation Investor Summit August 20
Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (Nasdaq:SPGC)
Consumer Cyclical
Sacks Presentation Investor Summit August 20
Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq:AENT)
Communication Services
Alliance Presentation Investor Summit August 20
VersaBank (Nasdaq:VBNK)
Financial Services
VersaBank Presentation Investor Summit August 20
Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq:VFF)
Consumer Defensive
Village Presentation Investor Summit August 20
Pluri Inc. (Nasdaq:PLUR)
Healthcare
Pluri Presentation Investor Summit August 20
For those interested in gaining further knowledge and insights from the event visit the Investor Summit Group website and explore the wealth of information shared by industry experts.
About Investor Summit Group
The Investor Summit is an independent company dedicated to creating networking opportunities for the microcap and smallcap community. It focuses on connecting high-quality investors with valuable microcap and smallcap companies. Each invite-exclusive event features carefully selected companies with strong fundamentals and growth potential. Attendees can engage with company management, ask questions to experts, and network with buy-side analysts. These events offer a unique platform for meaningful one-on-one interactions.
