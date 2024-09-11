Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.09.2024
ACCESSWIRE
11.09.2024 19:02 Uhr
The Investor Summit Group: Investor Summit August 2024 Presentations Now Accessible for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / Investor Summit Group, an independent organization focused on creating networking opportunities for the MicroCap and SmallCap community, has announced that presentations from the August 20 Microcap Investor Summit Virtual 2024 Conference are now accessible for on-demand viewing.

Participants and those unable to attend can now access the presentations at their convenience:

Click the Presentation Links Below To Access Presentations:

PRESENTING COMPANY

SECTOR

PRESENTATION LINK

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:TNXP)

Healthcare

Tonix Presentation Investor Summit August 20

DocGo (Nasdaq:DCGO)

Healthcare

DocGo Presentation Investor Summit August 20

Kindly Inc (Nasdaq:KDLY)

Healthcare

Kindly Presentation Investor Summit August 20

ProPhase Labs, Inc (Nasdaq:PRPH)

Healthcare

ProPhase Presentation Investor Summit August 20

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:LIXT)

Healthcare

Lixte Presentation Investor Summit August 20

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings (Nasdaq:SHPH)

Healthcare

Shuttle Presentation Investor Summit August 20

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CVKD)

Healthcare

Cadrenal Presentation Investor Summit August 20

Soligenix (Nasdaq:SNGX)

Healthcare

Soligenix Presentation Investor Summit August 20

DigiAsia Corp. (Nasdaq:FAAS)

Technology

DigiAsia Presentation Investor Summit August 20

Canaan Inc. (Nasdaq:CAN)

Technology

Canaan Presentation Investor Summit August 20

Sono-Tek Corp (Nasdaq:SOTK)

Technology

Sono-Tek Presentation Investor Summit August 20

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB)

Technology

Tego Presentation Investor Summit August 20

Auddia Inc. (Nasdaq:AUUD)

Technology

Auddia Presentation Investor Summit August 20

Aclarion Inc. (Nasdaq:ACON)

Healthcare

Aclarion Presentation Investor Summit August 20

VCI Global Limited (Nasdaq:VCIG)

Industrials

VCI Presentation Investor Summit August 20th

Stran & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq:SWAG)

Communication Services

Stran Presentation Investor Summit August 20th

OppFi, Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

Financial Services

OppFi Presentation Investor Summit August 20

The Real Brokerage (Nasdaq:REAX)

Real Estate

Real Presentation Investor Summit August 20

Beneficient (Nasdaq:BENF)

Financial Services

Beneficient Presentation Investor Summit August 20

Genius Group (NYSE American:GNS)

Consumer Defensive

Genius Presentation Investor Summit August 20

Thermal Energy International Inc. (OTCQB:TMGEF)

Industrials

Thermal Presentation Investor Summit August 20

Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd (OTCQB:HLRTF)

Technology

Hillcrest Presentation Investor Summit August 20

Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq:MFIN)

Financial Services

Medallion Presentation Investor Summit August 20

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (Nasdaq:SPGC)

Consumer Cyclical

Sacks Presentation Investor Summit August 20

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq:AENT)

Communication Services

Alliance Presentation Investor Summit August 20

VersaBank (Nasdaq:VBNK)

Financial Services

VersaBank Presentation Investor Summit August 20

Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq:VFF)

Consumer Defensive

Village Presentation Investor Summit August 20

Pluri Inc. (Nasdaq:PLUR)

Healthcare

Pluri Presentation Investor Summit August 20

For those interested in gaining further knowledge and insights from the event visit the Investor Summit Group website and explore the wealth of information shared by industry experts.

About Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit is an independent company dedicated to creating networking opportunities for the microcap and smallcap community. It focuses on connecting high-quality investors with valuable microcap and smallcap companies. Each invite-exclusive event features carefully selected companies with strong fundamentals and growth potential. Attendees can engage with company management, ask questions to experts, and network with buy-side analysts. These events offer a unique platform for meaningful one-on-one interactions.

SOURCE: The Investor Summit Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

