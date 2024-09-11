The Investor Summit Group: Investor Summit August 2024 Presentations Now Accessible for On-Demand Viewing

Investor Summit Group, an independent organization focused on creating networking opportunities for the MicroCap and SmallCap community, has announced that presentations from the August 20 Microcap Investor Summit Virtual 2024 Conference are now accessible for on-demand viewing.

Participants and those unable to attend can now access the presentations at their convenience:



Click the Presentation Links Below To Access Presentations:

PRESENTING COMPANY SECTOR PRESENTATION LINK Tonix Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:TNXP) Healthcare Tonix Presentation Investor Summit August 20 DocGo (Nasdaq:DCGO) Healthcare DocGo Presentation Investor Summit August 20 Kindly Inc (Nasdaq:KDLY) Healthcare Kindly Presentation Investor Summit August 20 ProPhase Labs, Inc (Nasdaq:PRPH) Healthcare ProPhase Presentation Investor Summit August 20 Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:LIXT) Healthcare Lixte Presentation Investor Summit August 20 Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings (Nasdaq:SHPH) Healthcare Shuttle Presentation Investor Summit August 20 Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CVKD) Healthcare Cadrenal Presentation Investor Summit August 20 Soligenix (Nasdaq:SNGX) Healthcare Soligenix Presentation Investor Summit August 20 DigiAsia Corp. (Nasdaq:FAAS) Technology DigiAsia Presentation Investor Summit August 20 Canaan Inc. (Nasdaq:CAN) Technology Canaan Presentation Investor Summit August 20 Sono-Tek Corp (Nasdaq:SOTK) Technology Sono-Tek Presentation Investor Summit August 20 Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB) Technology Tego Presentation Investor Summit August 20 Auddia Inc. (Nasdaq:AUUD) Technology Auddia Presentation Investor Summit August 20 Aclarion Inc. (Nasdaq:ACON) Healthcare Aclarion Presentation Investor Summit August 20 VCI Global Limited (Nasdaq:VCIG) Industrials VCI Presentation Investor Summit August 20 th Stran & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq:SWAG) Communication Services Stran Presentation Investor Summit August 20 th OppFi, Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Financial Services OppFi Presentation Investor Summit August 20 The Real Brokerage (Nasdaq:REAX) Real Estate Real Presentation Investor Summit August 20 Beneficient (Nasdaq:BENF) Financial Services Beneficient Presentation Investor Summit August 20 Genius Group (NYSE American:GNS) Consumer Defensive Genius Presentation Investor Summit August 20 Thermal Energy International Inc. (OTCQB:TMGEF) Industrials Thermal Presentation Investor Summit August 20 Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd (OTCQB:HLRTF) Technology Hillcrest Presentation Investor Summit August 20 Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq:MFIN) Financial Services Medallion Presentation Investor Summit August 20 Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (Nasdaq:SPGC) Consumer Cyclical Sacks Presentation Investor Summit August 20 Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq:AENT) Communication Services Alliance Presentation Investor Summit August 20 VersaBank (Nasdaq:VBNK) Financial Services VersaBank Presentation Investor Summit August 20 Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq:VFF) Consumer Defensive Village Presentation Investor Summit August 20 Pluri Inc. (Nasdaq:PLUR) Healthcare Pluri Presentation Investor Summit August 20

For those interested in gaining further knowledge and insights from the event visit the Investor Summit Group website and explore the wealth of information shared by industry experts.



About Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit is an independent company dedicated to creating networking opportunities for the microcap and smallcap community. It focuses on connecting high-quality investors with valuable microcap and smallcap companies. Each invite-exclusive event features carefully selected companies with strong fundamentals and growth potential. Attendees can engage with company management, ask questions to experts, and network with buy-side analysts. These events offer a unique platform for meaningful one-on-one interactions.

SOURCE: The Investor Summit Group

View the original press release on accesswire.com