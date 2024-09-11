International Paper Company: The DNA of Success: Marcez Mitchell's Philosophy of Leadership

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / International Paper Company

By Caroline Carney, Communications Intern

Authenticity is critical to leadership. That means trying to be yourself - this involves some self-disclosure, admitting what you don't know and being willing to ask questions. -Robert S. Kaplan, Emeritus Professor of Leadership at the Harvard Business School

North American Container's (NAC) specialty products may not be the first thing people think of when IP comes to mind, but it is a team that is quickly making a strong impact with customers. NAC Specialty is thriving because of its leadership team. Marcez Mitchell is the VP of NAC Specialty, and his ability to lead with grace and intentionality has helped this team become what it is today.

NAC Communications Coordinator, Michelle Winetrout, had the opportunity to sit down with Marcez and learn about his leadership philosophy and what his plans are for the future of NAC and IP.

A graduate of Clemson University, Marcez started his IP career as a summer intern in 1999 and gained an array of experiences across the company, including forest resources, procurement and supply planning. By 2020, Marcez took on a director role in Supply Chain, and later, he became general manager for NAC's bag and molded fiber business in April of 2023. He was promoted to his current leadership role in November of 2023.

Marcez attributes his success to being as authentic as possible, even in challenging situations. He strives not to let a title, department or business modify his DNA, thus allowing him the freedom to be real and personable whether he is in the office or at home, just like his father.

Growing up, Marcez watched his father take on many titles in the church where he worked. No matter the title, his father continued to be himself and was someone people could always rely on. It made him an effective leader.

Marcez strives to reflect his father's ability to lead the people around him by being authentic, true and, most importantly, "being able to deliver tough news in the way that people can digest rather than pushing people away." Marcez believes that a great leader can tell the truth with grace no matter the situation. He says that this quality "provides a level of transparency, and with transparency, [one] can more easily develop trust.," Trust, he asserts, is what builds a great team.

His father also taught him to deliver good news in a "manner that people feel appreciated along the way." Great leaders learn from the leaders before them, and that is exactly what Marcez has done.

This leadership philosophy, when applied to NAC Specialty, guides the team towards success through innovation and finding new ways to say "yes" to the customer. Marcez believes that in order to strengthen the NAC Specialty businesses - paper bags, molded fiber, Enhanced Graphics Solutions, SpaceKraft®, and the specialty retail and packaging display group - they have to take risks and take on new ideas that build off of older practices. NAC Specialty has always made money, he says, but being satisfied with that will only move the business horizontally. To move vertically, they have embraced the profitability mindset. NAC Specialty has just begun to scratch the surface of what they can offer to IP.

There is a world of opportunity for NAC Specialty, and Marcez is ready to lead the group every step of the way. He believes that this is one of the most exciting areas of IP to be a part of given the magnitude of opportunity on the horizon. The growing support behind the Specialty business has allowed for the team's innovative ideas and rapid growth, and, through any successes or failures, Marcez has held close to his values and is diligently leading NAC Specialty with authenticity and trust.

