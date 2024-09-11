Regulated information

Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN) has made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) its Half-Year 2024 Financial Report.

The document may be viewed on Antin's website: www.shareholders.antin-ip.com, section "Reports presentations

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €31bn in Assets under Management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Seoul and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 240 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0)

Contacts:

Media

Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director

Email: media@antin-ip.com

Shareholder Relations

Ludmilla Binet, Head of Shareholder Relations

Email: shareholders@antin-ip.com

Brunswick

Email: antinip@brunswickgroup.com

Tristan Roquet Montegon: +33 (0)6 37 00 52 57

Gabriel Jabès: +33 (0)6 40 87 08 14