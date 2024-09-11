Arton Capital Partners With Prestel & Partner, Unlocking Global Citizenship for Family Offices

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / Arton Capital, the world-leading investment migration services firm, has announced that it has partnered with leading family office forum curator Prestel & Partner. As part of this partnership, Arton Capital will become a lead sponsor of Prestel & Partner's annual events around the world, helping its network to unlock pathways to global citizenship.

The partnership, announced at 2024's Prestel & Partner Family Office Forum Wiesbaden, will see Arton Capital add significant value to the international network Prestel & Partner has built. At these exclusive, invitation-only forums, spokespeople from Arton Capital will share their decades of on-the-ground experience in engaging with governments across the globe. Attendees will also have access to Arton's industry-leading advisers and consultants, who can provide access to highly tailored options for exploring Citizenship by Investment and Residency programmes in more than a dozen countries.

Family offices have started to express greater interest in global citizenship over the past decade as the older generation looks to the legacy they can leave their successors. Passing down unrestricted freedom of movement to the incoming generation via multiple citizenships and residencies is fast becoming a commonly sought-after asset for tens of thousands of family office portfolios.

Arton Capital will sponsor all nine of Prestel & Partner's annual forums, which will run through September 2024-July 2025.

Armand Arton, CEO & Chairman, Arton Capital, commented: "Despite the differences that individual cultural identities and geographic realities confer: thousands of family offices around the world are joined by their shared desire to enhance their global mobility. At Arton Capital we are committed to realising their ambition of securing a legacy of freedom for the next generation.

"We look forward to working with our partners at Prestel & Partner to bring the transformational opportunities presented by global citizenship to their network, whose citizenship journey begins today. "

Katja Muelheim, Founding Partner & Managing Director Prestel and Partner, said: "We're delighted to partner with Arton Capital and bring its industry-leading expertise in global mobility to our audiences around the world. From New York to Singapore, we've strived to bring our network into contact with experts and thought leaders at the pinnacle of their fields to provide them with finely tailored networking solutions that generate lasting impact.

Tobias Prestel, Founding Partner & Managing Director, Prestel and Partner, added:

"This exciting partnership will empower family offices attending our forums to benefit from a unique range of investment propositions courtesy of the untapped potential presented by global citizenship."

Arton Capital is a leading global advisory guiding private clients, certified partners and governments to realize the potential of residency and citizenship by investment programs through a bespoke service experience which simplifies complexity and is built on confidentiality and trust.

Prestel and Partner are international conference organisers that provide market-leading, independent, editorially neutral, forums for family offices, wealth-owners, and selected sectoral experts in the fields of family governance, wealth management, and investment.

