FedEx Corporation: 25th Rolling Kitchen of Compassion Donated to The Salvation Army by FedEx

The sun beat down on the large tent in the bustling parking lot as the crowd gathered in its shade. Parked next to the tent, a brand new canteen truck shimmered in the sunlight. A bright red ribbon held the vehicle captive. It was no ordinary truck. It was a lifeline, a symbol of hope and resilience. On August 14th, in St. Marys, Georgia FedEx made its 25th donation of a mobile canteen to The Salvation Army.

At the event, the atmosphere was charged with anticipation. The Salvation Army uses mobile canteens to bring relief to people in crisis. Responding to hurricanes and floods, fires and blizzards, the mobile kitchens are a constant presence, offering hot meals, clean water, and a sense of comfort.

Cheers erupted when the red ribbon was cut, celebrating the relief that the vehicle will bring to so many. Something most attendees didn't know was that even before the ribbon cutting event, the canteen had already been put to work. Just a week earlier, Hurricane Debby had swept through the region, leaving a trail of destruction. The Salvation Army had immediately deployed the mobile canteen to provide aid to those impacted by the storm.

As the event wrapped up, a sense of gratitude washed over the crowd. They had witnessed the power of generosity and compassion. The 25th mobile canteen is more than just a vehicle; it is a symbol of hope, a lifeline for those in need.

The Salvation Army Service Center in St. Marys, Georgia is now the home of the new canteen. The region, known for its coastal beauty, is no stranger to hurricanes. The canteen will be stationed there, ready to respond to any disaster that might strike.

Its mission won't be limited to emergencies. It will be used year-round to serve people in need. It will be a mobile beacon of hope, offering comfort and support to those facing hardship.

FedEx began donating mobile canteens to The Salvation Army in 2006. The canteens have helped people affected by flooding in Brazil, fires in Australia, hurricanes in Florida, homelessness in California, and earthquakes in Puerto Rico. They've served people in 18 cities across the U.S. and in 7 other countries.

These rolling kitchens of compassion are making a difference as they serve those in need around the world.

