Mittwoch, 11.09.2024
Lachender Gewinner? Warum diese Rohstoffaktie alles überstrahlen könnte!
11.09.2024 20:38 Uhr
UniqueDentist: Curtiss Dentistry Introduces Planmeca Same-Day Dentistry in Maryville, TN

MARYVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / Curtiss Dentistry is excited to announce the addition of Planmeca same-day dentistry to our practice, offering patients the convenience and efficiency of receiving high-quality dental restorations in just one visit. This cutting-edge technology allows us to design, produce, and place dental crowns, veneers, bridges, and more - all within a single appointment - eliminating the need for multiple visits and temporary restorations.

Revolutionizing Dental Care with Same-Day Solutions

Planmeca's same-day dentistry system utilizes advanced CAD/CAM (computer-aided design and manufacturing) technology, enabling our team to scan a patient's teeth, design the restoration digitally, and then mill it on-site, all in just a matter of hours. This revolutionary approach provides a faster, more comfortable, and more precise alternative to traditional dental procedures.

"A New Era of Convenience and Precision"

"We are thrilled to bring Planmeca same-day dentistry to our patients," said Dr. Curtiss, lead dentist at Curtiss Dentistry. "This technology represents a new era of convenience and precision in dental care. Our patients can now walk out of our office with a beautifully crafted, permanent restoration in just one visit. It's a game-changer for busy individuals who want to minimize their time in the dental chair without sacrificing quality."

Dr. Brown, a fellow dentist at Curtiss Dentistry, added, "The accuracy and customization that Planmeca's system offers are truly remarkable. We can create restorations that perfectly match the patient's natural teeth, ensuring a seamless fit and a beautiful smile. Our patients are loving the comfort and efficiency of this new process."

Key Benefits of Planmeca Same-Day Dentistry

  • Time Savings: Patients receive their restorations in a single appointment, reducing the need for repeat visits and avoiding the inconvenience of temporary solutions.

  • Enhanced Comfort: Digital impressions replace traditional molds, offering a more comfortable and accurate experience.

  • Precision and Customization: The digital design process ensures that restorations are tailored to each patient's unique dental structure, resulting in a perfect fit and natural appearance.

  • Durable, High-Quality Materials: Planmeca's milling units use top-quality materials that produce long-lasting, aesthetically pleasing restorations.

For more information about Planmeca same-day dentistry or to schedule an appointment, please contact Curtiss Dentistry at (865) 984-3211 or visit our website at www.curtissdentistry.com.

About Curtiss Dentistry of Maryville:
Curtiss Dentistry of Maryville is a premier dental practice dedicated to providing comprehensive and personalized dental care to the community. With a focus on advanced technology and patient-centered service, the team at Curtiss Dentistry has been serving Maryville for over 35 years, committed to ensuring every patient achieves a healthy and beautiful smile in a warm, welcoming environment.

Contact Information

Featured Dentist
support@featureddentist.com

SOURCE: Curtiss Dentistry



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
